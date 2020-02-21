Honeycomb Investment Trust : Result of Share Sale

Log in
HONEYCOMB INVESTMENT TRUST PLC    HONY   GB00BYZV3G25

HONEYCOMB INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(HONY)
  Report
02/21 11:35:04 am
925 GBp   --.--%
11:44aHONEYCOMB INVESTMENT TRUST : Result of Share Sale
PU
09:34aHONEYCOMB INVESTMENT TRUST : Proposed Share Sale
PU
02/19HONEYCOMB INVESTMENT TRUST : Dividend Declaration
PU
02/21/2020 | 11:44am EST
Regulatory Story
Result of Share Sale
Released 16:38 21-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 8011D
Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC
21 February 2020

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA (OTHER THAN THE UNITED KINGDOM), CANADA, AUSTRALIA, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

21 February 2020

Honeycomb Investment Trust plc
('Honeycomb' orthe 'Company')
Result of Share Sale

Further to the announcement earlier today, Honeycomb announces that it has been notified that two major shareholders of the Company have sold, in aggregate, 13,053,229 ordinary shares of 1 penny each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 850 pence per Ordinary Share (the 'Sale').

As part of the Sale, the Company and its investment manager, Pollen Street Capital Limited (the 'Investment Manager'), authorised a major shareholder to sell its remaining 6,043,595 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the irrevocable undertaking given by that shareholder to the Company and the Investment Manager on 27 January 2020 (as announced by the Company on that date). Following the Sale, the major shareholder does not hold any Ordinary Shares in the Company.

The Company was not a party to the Sale and will not receive any proceeds from the Sale.

Liberum Capital Limited - Broker

Chris Clarke / Louis Davies: +44 (0)20 3100 2000

Camarco - Investor Relations

Eddie Livingstone-Learmonth / Jake Thomas: +44 (0)20 3757 4993

Link Company Matters Limited - Corporate Secretary

Paula O'Reilly: +44 (0)20 7954 9796

Pollen Street Capital - Investment Manager

Chris Palmer / Steve Plowman: +44 (0)20 3728 6750


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
FURTBMFTMTJTBAM
Result of Share Sale - RNS

Disclaimer

Honeycomb Investment Trust plc published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 16:43:01 UTC
