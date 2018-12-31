Log in
12/31 09:15:16 pm
130.985 USD   +0.17%
DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Honeywell International Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

12/31/2018 | 07:34pm CET

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Honeywell International Inc. (“Honeywell” or “the Company”) (NYSE: HON) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Honeywell’s asbestos liability from the Bendix subsidiary was greater than initially communicated. The Company utilized improper accounting methods in relation to the asbestos liability. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Honeywell, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 41 792 M
EBIT 2018 7 862 M
Net income 2018 6 256 M
Debt 2018 6 933 M
Yield 2018 2,33%
P/E ratio 2018 15,66
P/E ratio 2019 16,61
EV / Sales 2018 2,48x
EV / Sales 2019 2,78x
Capitalization 96 800 M
Chart HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Honeywell International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 169 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darius Adamczyk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Greg Lewis Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Krishna Mikkilineni SVP-Engineering Operation & Information Technology
Jaime Chico Pardo Lead Independent Director
Bradley T. Sheares Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL-14.74%95 919
3M COMPANY-19.54%108 457
SIEMENS-16.16%96 384
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-56.96%64 279
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED11.94%49 950
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-25.25%41 007
