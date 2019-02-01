GE Gets Army Engine Pact; Honeywell, Pratt & Whitney Venture 'Disappointed'

By Josh Beckerman



General Electric Co.'s (GE) aviation business received a $517.4 million U.S. Army contract for the engineering and manufacturing development phase of the Improved Turbine Engine Program, the Defense Department said Friday.

A joint venture between Honeywell International and United Technologies Pratt & Whitney said it was "disappointed" with the decision. The venture, Advanced Turbine Engine Co., was seeking to supply dual-spool T900 helicopter engines.

GE's entry was the T901 engine. The Defense Department said the GE work will be performed in Lynn, Mass., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 1, 2024.

