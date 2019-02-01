Log in
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL (HON)
GE Gets Army Engine Pact; Honeywell, Pratt & Whitney Venture 'Disappointed'

02/01/2019 | 08:04pm EST

By Josh Beckerman

General Electric Co.'s (GE) aviation business received a $517.4 million U.S. Army contract for the engineering and manufacturing development phase of the Improved Turbine Engine Program, the Defense Department said Friday.

A joint venture between Honeywell International and United Technologies Pratt & Whitney said it was "disappointed" with the decision. The venture, Advanced Turbine Engine Co., was seeking to supply dual-spool T900 helicopter engines.

GE's entry was the T901 engine. The Defense Department said the GE work will be performed in Lynn, Mass., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 1, 2024.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 0.30% 10.19 Delayed Quote.20.21%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL 0.75% 144.71 Delayed Quote.8.71%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 0.77% 118.98 Delayed Quote.11.87%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 41 777 M
EBIT 2018 7 940 M
Net income 2018 6 311 M
Debt 2018 6 888 M
Yield 2018 2,13%
P/E ratio 2018 17,21
P/E ratio 2019 18,29
EV / Sales 2018 2,71x
EV / Sales 2019 3,04x
Capitalization 106 B
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL8.71%106 328
3M COMPANY4.58%115 488
SIEMENS-1.64%93 136
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY20.21%88 373
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.75%49 228
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS8.38%45 560
