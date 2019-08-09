Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Honeywell International    HON

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL

(HON)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HONEYWELL INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Honeywell International Inc. - HON

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON).  

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") - - not all law firms are created equal. Visit www.ksfcounsel.com to learn more about KSF. (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

On August 23, 2018, the Company disclosed that its asbestos-related liability was estimated to be $1,083 million higher than previous estimates.  Then, on October 19, 2018, the Company revealed that the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") was investigating its accounting practices for asbestos-related liabilities. Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities law, which remains ongoing.

Recently, on July 18, 2019, the Company disclosed that it is under investigation by U.S. and Brazilian authorities focusing on "compliance with the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and similar Brazilian laws" and that "[t]he DOJ and the SEC are also examining a matter involving a foreign subsidiary's prior engagement of Unaoil S.A.M. in Algeria."

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Honeywell's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Honeywell's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws. 

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Honeywell shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-hon/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-investigation-initiated-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general--kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-the-officers-and-directors-of-honeywell-international-inc---hon-300899577.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
10:51pHONEYWELL INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
PR
03:21aHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : 8-k
PU
08/08HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Ob..
AQ
08/01HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Prospectus
PU
08/01HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : 8-k
PU
07/31Auto suppliers take more pessimistic view of China vehicle production
RE
07/26HONEYWELL INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY :   Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the..
BU
07/26HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Advances Cybersecurity Efforts as Founding Member of N..
AQ
07/26HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Advances Cybersecurity Efforts as Founding Member of N..
AQ
07/26HONEYWELL : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group