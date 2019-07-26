Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Honeywell International    HON

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL

(HON)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HONEYWELL INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General:  Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Honeywell International Inc. - HON

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON).

On August 23, 2018, the Company disclosed that its asbestos-related liability was estimated to be $1,083 million higher than previous estimates. Then, on October 19, 2018, the Company revealed that the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) was investigating its accounting practices for asbestos-related liabilities. Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities law, which remains ongoing.

Recently, on July 18, 2019, the Company disclosed that it is under investigation by U.S. and Brazilian authorities focusing on “compliance with the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and similar Brazilian laws” and that “[t]he DOJ and the SEC are also examining a matter involving a foreign subsidiary's prior engagement of Unaoil S.A.M. in Algeria.”

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Honeywell’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Honeywell’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Honeywell shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-hon/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
10:51pHONEYWELL INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY :   Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the..
BU
11:39aHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Advances Cybersecurity Efforts as Founding Member of N..
AQ
09:22aHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Advances Cybersecurity Efforts as Founding Member of N..
AQ
08:00aHONEYWELL : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
07/25HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : To Acquire TruTrak Flight Systems; Enables access to e..
AQ
07/25HONEYWELL : To Present At Jefferies 2019 Industrials Conference
PR
07/24SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Investigating Honeywell International Inc.'s ..
BU
07/24HONEYWELL : To Acquire TruTrak Flight Systems
PR
07/24HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company To Expa..
PR
07/23BENDIXKING : Offers New Cockpit Upgrades For Over 6,000 Cessna Aircraft
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 37 034 M
EBIT 2019 7 652 M
Net income 2019 5 913 M
Debt 2019 5 820 M
Yield 2019 1,92%
P/E ratio 2019 21,5x
P/E ratio 2020 19,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,53x
EV / Sales2020 3,35x
Capitalization 125 B
Chart HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Honeywell International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 182,43  $
Last Close Price 173,61  $
Spread / Highest target 13,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darius Adamczyk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Greg Lewis Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Krishna Mikkilineni SVP-Engineering Operation & Information Technology
Jaime Chico Pardo Lead Independent Director
Bradley T. Sheares Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL31.40%125 029
3M COMPANY-6.51%102 474
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY41.08%90 958
SIEMENS AG0.00%89 298
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS25.27%51 681
HITACHI, LTD.39.19%35 398
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group