Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Honeywell International    HON

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL

(HON)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Honeywell : Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences and Announces Conclusion of SEC Accounting-Related Investigation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 08:51am EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) today announced its participation at upcoming investor conferences in September. Darius Adamczyk, chairman and chief executive officer of Honeywell, will present at the Vertical Research Partners 2019 Global Industrials Conference in Westbrook, Conn., on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 8:00 a.m.8:40 a.m. EDT. Presentation materials will be available at http://www.honeywell.com/investor in advance of the event.

Additionally, Greg Lewis, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Honeywell, will present at the Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference in Dana Point, Calif., on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 7:35 a.m.8:05 a.m. PDT (10:35 a.m.11:05 a.m. EDT). A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Honeywell also announced that the SEC has concluded the previously-disclosed investigation relating to the company's prior accounting for liabilities for unasserted Bendix-related asbestos claims and that the SEC is not recommending any enforcement action against Honeywell. The company received notification of termination from the SEC on August 28, 2019.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:

Media
Nina Krauss
(704) 627-6035
nina.krauss@honeywell.com

Investor Relations
Mark Bendza
(704) 627-6200
mark.bendza@honeywell.com  

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-announces-participation-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-and-announces-conclusion-of-sec-accounting-related-investigation-300909125.html

SOURCE Honeywell


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
08:51aHONEYWELL : Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences and Announc..
PR
08/23HONEYWELL INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
08/22HONEYWELL : Technology Selected for PetroChina Guangdong Integrated Petrochemica..
PR
08/21HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Successfully Commissions Second C3 Oleflex Unit for Zh..
AQ
08/21HONEYWELL : Suite Of Building Integration And Cyber Solutions Help Improve Effic..
PR
08/15HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Successfully Commissions Second C3 Oleflex Unit for Zh..
AQ
08/15HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/14HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Airport Runway Safety Systems Market Research by Produ..
AQ
08/09HONEYWELL INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
PR
08/09HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : 8-k
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group