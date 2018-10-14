Honeywell : Engines To Power Embraer's Latest Executive Aircraft Models

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) engines will power two Embraer aircraft models revealed today at the National Business Aviation Association 2018 event. The engines bring a combination of best-in-class reliability, enhanced dispatchability, reduced noise and increased fuel efficiency. Embraer is also equipping these models with Honeywell's auxiliary power units, cabin-related management systems, pressure and control systems, and environmental controls, along with optional inertial reference units.

The HTF7500E engine was designed from the beginning with "built-in" thrust potential to accommodate growth. By taking advantage of the HTF7500E's full power capability and excellent fuel efficiency, and through the addition of advanced winglets and fuel capacity, Embraer achieved a 3,900-nautical-mile range for its super midsize aircraft, the Praetor 600. Its midsize sibling, the Praetor 500, achieved a range of 3,250 nautical miles.

"Honeywell continues to push the boundaries of propulsion engine performance, developing new technologies and design features to meet the growing needs of our business aviation customers," said Brian Sill, president, Engines and Power Systems, Honeywell Aerospace. "The HTF7500E will continue to provide Embraer customers with exceptional reliability while enabling Embraer to deliver on customer demands for additional range."

The HTF7500E is part of Honeywell's growing HTF7000 family of engines. With a proven track record of class-leading reliability and low cost of ownership, the HTF7000 family has achieved more than 4 million flight hours. Designed for on-condition maintenance, the HTF7500E's periodic inspections and standard maintenance are easily performed on-wing, reducing costly downtime. Line replaceable components can be removed and replaced using common hand tools. The engine is designed to be environmentally friendly, with emissions well below the International Civil Aviation Organization's environmental protection standards. The HTF7500E is backed by Honeywell's global support network, and with Honeywell's maintenance service plan (MSP), Praetor 600 and Praetor 500 operators will enjoy predictable costs and improved dispatch reliability versus non-MSP operators.

Honeywell's Equipment on Board the Praetor 600 and Praetor 500

In addition to the Honeywell engine, the Praetor 600 and Praetor 500 will include the following Honeywell offerings:

The 36-150 auxiliary power unit (APU) provides electric power for ground operations such as air conditioning, main engine ignition, compressed air and other functions, and can provide backup power in flight. The 36-150 APU is more compact and significantly lighter than other APUs in its class. It eliminates dependence on ground power and also provides substantial fuel savings by reducing the load on main engines. It has proved to deliver excellent cabin heating and cooling throughout a range of temperature extremes.

The Ovation Select Cabin Management System allows business aviation fliers to stay productive and entertained while in the sky. Even during short flights, travelers have access to fully digital cabin management solutions that maximize in-flight comfort, entertainment and productivity.

Honeywell's cabin pressure control systems offer precise cabin pressure control that leads the industry in reliability. They allow for passenger comfort and safety while enabling lower aircraft operating costs.

Honeywell's environmental control systems provide proper pressurization and thermal and moisture control. These systems monitor and control cabin temperature and airflow in the cockpit, passenger and cargo areas, and provide cooling for avionics.

Honeywell's LASEREF VI inertial reference system is an all-digital ring laser gyro and the industry standard. It provides 35 percent weight and power reduction versus other solutions on the market.

To learn more about Honeywell's HTF7500E and other products on board the Praetor 600 and Praetor 500, visit Honeywell at the National Business Aviation Association show in Orlando, Oct. 16-18, at booth #2600.

