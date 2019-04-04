Honeywell International : , Enrich Software Collaborate to Improve Maintenance and Inspection for Hogan Truck Leasing

FORT MILL, S.C., April 4, 2019 -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) is collaborating with Enrich Software to streamline and improve truck maintenance and inspection programs using innovative voice-directed software.

TheHoneywell Voice Maintenance & Inspection solutionis an Android-based software application that provides voice prompts via a headset to guide maintenance technicians through a preventive maintenance inspection. Honeywell's voice solution is now integrated with Enrich's Emconex, an Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) system for commercial truck companies, to ensure technicians adhere to a standardized work process and minimize errors.



Hogan Truck Leasing, one of the largest and fastest growing transportation service providers in the U.S., is deploying the solution to its maintenance workers across North America to service its fleet of semi-trucks.



'By voice-enabling workflows in Emconex, we can untether maintenance technicians from stationary computers so they can keep their hands and eyes focused on their inspection tasks,' said Bill Birnie, general manager of voice solutions, Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions. 'We saw the value in Enrich's proven solution, and this new mobile worker offering will help customers drive regulatory compliance and improve efficiency and safety for their workers.'

'By bringing together Honeywell and Enrich to integrate their solutions, we can overhaul our preventative maintenance process,' said Greg Roberts, director, Hogan Truck Leasing. 'Now that the software integration is complete for the preventative maintenance process, we can consider ways to expand this development into more facets of our business to greatly enhance our customers' experience. We are evaluating voice-enabling other key tasks, such as rental check in/out, safety inspections and pre-service inspections.'

Emconex is a patented business process environment that includes a rules engine, middleware, workflow mapping, user interface, change management, and version control packaged in a single application. Emconex sits on top of existing systems, allowing customers to easily push and pull data from multiple databases and services, all within its unique environment.

'Our collaboration with Honeywell is a solid step in our journey to build on our solutions within the fleet industry and beyond, and at the same time, become a leader in the voice-enabled era,' said Jeff Funtasz, Chief Revenue Officer, Enrich. 'This partnership and integration will help us to deliver on our growth strategy and stay on the forefront of increasing productivity for our customers.'

Honeywell is an industry-leader in voice-directed systems with three decades of experience innovating the speech software for warehouses and distribution centers. The software has been demonstrated to boost warehouse worker productivity by up to 35 percent, while reducing errors by up to 25 percent.

Technicians have used Honeywell's voice solution to conduct more than one million preventative maintenance inspections on commercial trucks.

Enrich Software Corp. is the leading North American vendor and developer of Enterprise Asset Management software for the Full-Service Truck Leasing Industry and a leader in Asset Management and Maintenance software solutions for professional Fleet Management. The company, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, provides consulting, business process solutions, and hosting services (SaaS) in support of our software.

Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS) provides products, software and connected solutions that improve productivity, workplace safety and asset performance for our customers across the globe. We deliver on this promise through industry-leading mobile devices, software, cloud technology and automation solutions, the broadest range of personal protective equipment and gas detection technology, and custom-engineered sensors, switches and controls. We also manufacture and sell a broad portfolio of footwear for work, play and outdoor activities, including XtraTufTM and Muck BootTM brand footwear.

