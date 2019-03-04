Honeywell International : Five-Year Civil Helicopter Market Forecast Slips Slightly

By Colin Kellaher



Honeywell International Inc. (HON) on Monday said its five-year forecast of demand for civil helicopters declined slightly due to uncertainty in international markets.

The Morris Plains, N.J., conglomerate said it expects 4,000 new civilian-use helicopters will be delivered from 2019 to 2023, down from 4,200 in last year's five-year forecast.

Honeywell, which provides avionics, monitoring systems and other helicopter technologies, said new helicopter platforms will support growth in overall deliveries of 3% to 4% a year, led by North America.

"Despite positive impacts of U.S. tax reform on new helicopter purchase plans in North America, an inconsistent economic outlook for international markets has resulted in lower purchase plans worldwide from fleet managers when compared with a year ago," Honeywell said.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com