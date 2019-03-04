Log in
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL

(HON)
Honeywell International : Five-Year Civil Helicopter Market Forecast Slips Slightly

03/04/2019 | 12:38pm EST

By Colin Kellaher

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) on Monday said its five-year forecast of demand for civil helicopters declined slightly due to uncertainty in international markets.

The Morris Plains, N.J., conglomerate said it expects 4,000 new civilian-use helicopters will be delivered from 2019 to 2023, down from 4,200 in last year's five-year forecast.

Honeywell, which provides avionics, monitoring systems and other helicopter technologies, said new helicopter platforms will support growth in overall deliveries of 3% to 4% a year, led by North America.

"Despite positive impacts of U.S. tax reform on new helicopter purchase plans in North America, an inconsistent economic outlook for international markets has resulted in lower purchase plans worldwide from fleet managers when compared with a year ago," Honeywell said.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 36 882 M
EBIT 2019 7 744 M
Net income 2019 5 826 M
Debt 2019 5 707 M
Yield 2019 2,17%
P/E ratio 2019 19,59
P/E ratio 2020 17,79
EV / Sales 2019 3,23x
EV / Sales 2020 3,09x
Capitalization 114 B
Chart HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Honeywell International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 165 $
Spread / Average Target 6,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darius Adamczyk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Greg Lewis Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Krishna Mikkilineni SVP-Engineering Operation & Information Technology
Jaime Chico Pardo Lead Independent Director
Bradley T. Sheares Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL17.86%112 330
3M COMPANY8.90%119 415
SIEMENS-0.45%92 839
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY35.67%90 446
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.27%50 510
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS13.99%47 274
