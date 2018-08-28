Honeywell International : New Line Of Addressable Fire Detection Devices Improves Protection For Modern Building Materials

ATLANTA, August 27, 2018 - Honeywell (NYSE: HON), a leader in Connected Buildings,is helping customers get ahead of upcoming building code changes and improve fire detection through a new line of addressable smoke and heat detection devices available across all Honeywell Fire brands.



The devices improve detection of fires involving synthetic materials that are commonly used in modern buildings, and offer improved system reliability against false alarms. In addition, these devices have been designed to meet new industry requirements that go into effect in the United States in 2020 - the UL 268 7th Edition standards - ensuring a smooth transition to the new codes.



'Honeywell's newest fire detection devices step up to the challenge of modern construction methods and codes with the latest technology in fire safety,' said Samir Jain, general manager for Fire Americas, Honeywell Home and Building Technologies. 'Serving customers in more than 10 million buildings around the world, we were able to redesign our devices with an unwavering focus on customers and end users. Our products across all of our fire brands are easy to install and use with a lower cost of ownership without sacrificing safety.'



So-called 'addressable' detectors connect to a fire alarm control panel and are assigned an address so responders can more easily locate the source of an alarm. The new line of addressable detectors includes photo, photo/thermal, and heat detectors, along with bases and accessories. Additional specialty detectors, including higher-sensitivity and combined carbon monoxide detectors, will be available in the coming months.



Each spot-type detector is designed for ease-of-use, simple installation, and project flexibility. With varying base sizes, an expanded color offering and modern design, the new line supports contemporary aesthetic needs to fit any environment. Whether it's a photoelectric detector or more advanced multi-criteria solution, the Honeywell devices provide advanced features for fire or life safety systems.



Honeywell addressable smoke detectors and accessories can be used in commercial building spaces across the country including offices, hotels, schools, airports, hospitals, high rise, retail, stadiums, military buildings and more. Small- to medium-sized facilities can benefit from photo and heat detectors in a contemporary white color to meet popular design demands. Diverse commercial environments can integrate broader offerings, like remote test capabilities in the ducts, heat detectors in furnace rooms, photo detection across the main building, high sensitivity for a server closet, and the wider system connection.



The new line of smoke detection devices will be available across Honeywell Fire brands: NOTIFIER, Honeywell Gamewell-FCI, Honeywell Farenhyt, Honeywell Silent Knightand Fire-Lite Alarms.



For more information on Honeywell's full line of products, visit https://www.honeywell.com.

About Honeywell Home and Building Technologies

Honeywell Home and Building Technologies (HBT) is a global business with more than 38,000 employees. HBT creates products, software and technologies found in more than 150 million homes and 10 million buildings worldwide. We help homeowners stay connected and in control of their comfort, security and energy use. Commercial building owners and occupants use our technologies to ensure their facilities are safe, energy efficient, sustainable and productive. For more news and information on Honeywell Home and Building Technologies, please visit http://www.honeywell.com/newsroom.



Honeywell (www.honeywell.com)is a Fortune 100 software-industrial company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace and automotive products and services; control technologies for buildings, homes, and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, cars, homes and buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.



