Honeywell International : Posts Higher Profit

07/18/2019 | 07:50am EDT

By Kimberly Chin

Honeywell International Inc. lifted the low end of its financial targets for the year as the industrial conglomerate reported stronger demand and higher organic sales in its commercial aerospace, defense, process automation and business-technologies businesses.

The company now expects full-year sales between $36.7 billion and $37.2 billion, up from $36.5 billion to $37.2 billion as previously forecast. Per-share earnings is projected to be between $7.95 and $8.15, a 5 cent bump at the lower end of the company's previous guidance.

The company reported second-quarter earnings of $1.54 billion, or $2.10 a share, up from $1.27 billion, or $1.68 a share, a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting $2.08 a share.

The Morris Plains, N.J., company said organic sales, which exclude currency moves, acquisitions and divestitures, rose 5%.

However, net revenue was $9.24 billion in the quarter, a 15% decrease from the comparable quarter a year ago. The company said this was largely due to the impact from the divestitures of its home-security products business and transportation-systems business completed last year. This was below a consensus of analysts' expectations of $9.35 billion.

Revenue in its aerospace division, the largest segment by sales, fell roughly 14% to $3.51 billion, but was up 11% on an organic basis driven by strength in its U.S. and international defense and space business, the company said. Honeywell has maintained that its business wasn't affected much by the grounding of Boeing Co.'s 737 MAX aircraft and subsequent cuts to production. Honeywell makes mechanical systems and avionics for the 737 MAX.

Sales in its building technologies and safety and productivity solutions segments also fell in the quarter while sales in its performance-materials and technologies divisions grew. On an organic basis, only its safety and productivity solutions sales decreased due to lower sales volumes in productivity products.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

