Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Honeywell International    HON

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL (HON)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Honeywell International : Spinoffs Give Investors Early Look at Operations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 04:34pm CEST

By Allison Prang

Honeywell International is moving ahead with plans to break up the company as part of its effort to simplify its operations.

Resideo Technologies Inc. and Garrett Motion Inc. filed registration documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday, giving investors an early look at their operations after they split from the manufacturing conglomerate.

Resideo will include Honeywell's ADI Global Distribution and home divisions, producing equipment such as thermostats, water heaters, security-control devices and sensors. Garrett will house Honeywell's transportation-systems division, which makes turbochargers and compressors for cars and trucks.

Garrett plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GTX, according to its filing. Resideo didn't immediately provide details in its filing on where its shares would trade.

Honeywell, which is trying to bring more focus to its business, reiterated that it expects to complete the Garrett spinoff by the end of the third quarter and the Resideo spinoff by year's end.

Honeywell said that it will get a dividend from the companies of about $3 billion in connection with the spinoffs.

Resideo expects to incur about $1.23 billion in debt in connection with the spinoff while Garrett expects to incur about $1.58 billion in debt, according to securities filings.

Honeywell on Thursday also raised its earnings guidance for the year. It expects to report an adjusted profit of between $8.10 and $8.20 a share, from $8.05 to $8.15 a share. The company said it was increasing its guidance as a result of confidence in its business as well as an accounting change related to Bendix asbestos liabilities.

Honeywell in recent years has had to pay hundreds of millions in asbestos-liability payments. Honeywell said Thursday it expects to receive up to $315 million a year from the spun-off companies to help cover future expenses. The company estimated its annual expenses related to those liabilities to be $350 million.

Shares in Honeywell rose 1.2% to $158.01 shortly after the market opened. Shares have gained 16% over the past 12 months.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
04:34pHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Spinoffs Give Investors Early Look at Operations
DJ
03:06pHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : raises 2018 profit forecast, to get spin-off dividends
RE
02:03pHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Garrett And Resideo Publicly File Form 10 Registration..
PR
01:55pHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
12:42pHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : MILITARY $831,115 Federal Contract Awarded to Honeywel..
AQ
04:03aHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Mack Trucks, Honeywell to pay $5.5 million related to ..
AQ
08/22HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : MILITARY $5,850 Federal Contract Awarded to Honeywell ..
AQ
08/21HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Repairs honeywell
AQ
08/21THE COMPREHENSIVE STUDY ON ABOUT IND : Know about Point-Of-Use keyword Market (2..
AQ
08/20HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : A-- Honeywell
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:39aHoneywell raises guidance, spinoffs on track 
07:19aHoneywell to pay $5.5M for environmental cleanup 
08/21Honeywell, Emerson tops Morgan Stanley coverage of multi-industry stocks 
08/21Morgan Stanley weighs in on the industrials sector 
08/19MARCH TO FREEDOM FUND : July Update 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 43 350 M
EBIT 2018 8 210 M
Net income 2018 5 858 M
Debt 2018 7 641 M
Yield 2018 1,93%
P/E ratio 2018 20,12
P/E ratio 2019 17,75
EV / Sales 2018 2,87x
EV / Sales 2019 2,72x
Capitalization 117 B
Chart HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Honeywell International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 175 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darius Adamczyk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Greg Lewis Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Krishna Mikkilineni SVP-Engineering Operation & Information Technology
Jaime Chico Pardo Lead Independent Director
Bradley T. Sheares Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL2.36%116 575
3M COMPANY-12.61%120 661
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-27.62%109 768
SIEMENS-4.73%107 813
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED3.78%46 655
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-17.26%46 299
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.