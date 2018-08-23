Honeywell International : Spinoffs Give Investors Early Look at Operations

By Allison Prang

Honeywell International is moving ahead with plans to break up the company as part of its effort to simplify its operations.

Resideo Technologies Inc. and Garrett Motion Inc. filed registration documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday, giving investors an early look at their operations after they split from the manufacturing conglomerate.

Resideo will include Honeywell's ADI Global Distribution and home divisions, producing equipment such as thermostats, water heaters, security-control devices and sensors. Garrett will house Honeywell's transportation-systems division, which makes turbochargers and compressors for cars and trucks.

Garrett plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GTX, according to its filing. Resideo didn't immediately provide details in its filing on where its shares would trade.

Honeywell, which is trying to bring more focus to its business, reiterated that it expects to complete the Garrett spinoff by the end of the third quarter and the Resideo spinoff by year's end.

Honeywell said that it will get a dividend from the companies of about $3 billion in connection with the spinoffs.

Resideo expects to incur about $1.23 billion in debt in connection with the spinoff while Garrett expects to incur about $1.58 billion in debt, according to securities filings.

Honeywell on Thursday also raised its earnings guidance for the year. It expects to report an adjusted profit of between $8.10 and $8.20 a share, from $8.05 to $8.15 a share. The company said it was increasing its guidance as a result of confidence in its business as well as an accounting change related to Bendix asbestos liabilities.

Honeywell in recent years has had to pay hundreds of millions in asbestos-liability payments. Honeywell said Thursday it expects to receive up to $315 million a year from the spun-off companies to help cover future expenses. The company estimated its annual expenses related to those liabilities to be $350 million.

Shares in Honeywell rose 1.2% to $158.01 shortly after the market opened. Shares have gained 16% over the past 12 months.

