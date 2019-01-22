Honeywell International : Track-and-Trace Enables EU Tobacco Products Directive Compliance

FORT MILL, S.C. - Jan. 22, 2019

- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) announced today that its

track-and-trace offering was nominated by an independent consulting company instructed by the tobacco manufacturers - British American Tobacco Limited, Imperial Tobacco Limited, JT International SA and Philip Morris International - to find suitable suppliers to help those in the tobacco supply chain conform to the EU Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) II. The Honeywell track-and-trace offering is the solution that manufacturers' reimbursement value pursuant to Article 15(7) of TPD II will be based.

The EU directive requires economic operators across the tobacco industry - including distributors, freight-forwarders and logistics providers- to identify and track the chain of custody of tobacco products down to an individual pack as they move from manufacturing to the point of sale. The deadline for these operators to implement a track-and-trace solution is May 20, 2019.

'For many companies supporting the tobacco supply chain, TPD II compliance will have a significant impact on business operations,' said Taylor Smith, chief marketing officer for Honeywell's Productivity Products business. 'Honeywell has developed all aspects of the solution to meet the TPD II requirements- hardware, software and support services - giving an ability to support the solution more effectively for customers not wanting to deal with multiple companies. Economic operators can also benefit from local support from our vast network of thousands of resellers throughout Europe.'

Honeywell's scalable track-and-trace solution enables companies to track individual products with unique identifier codes across a range of markets. The company's Track & Trace software suiteruns on the Honeywell Movilizer cloud platform and provides end-to-end visibility and electronic documentation about where an item has traveled throughout the supply chain.

European supply chain service providers can also deploy Honeywell's ruggedized AndroidTM mobile computers, which can be pre-loaded with the track-and-trace software. Users of the devices can scan product labels, access tracking information and document the movement of goods at every stage.

Honeywell is a proven provider in track-and-trace across industries, with its software being used by companies in the pharmaceutical, baby food, automotive parts and explosive products industries.

For more information about Honeywell's track-and-trace solutions and to learn how to comply with the directive, visit https://hwll.co/TPD.

