Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Honeywell International    HON

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL (HON)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Honeywell International : Volatile Oil Prices Could Interrupt 2019 Upstream Spending Plans, Honeywell CFO Says -- Energy Comment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 12:05pm EST

By Kimberly Chin

Honeywell International Inc. (HON), which reported strong fourth-quarter earnings sales results Friday, said continued oil volatility could put a wrench in upstream spending plans in 2019. The company's performance materials and technologies division had flat comparable sales in the quarter ended Dec. 31. The petrochemical market, for which its packaging and plastics products rely, should remain steady at about 4%, CFO Gregory Lewis said in a conference call with analysts.

On oil and gas:

"Given the volatility in oil prices in the second half of 2018, investments in global megaprojects slowed, and we see the oil price volatility potentially putting some pressure on upstream spending plans in 2019. Nevertheless, we anticipate similar market dynamics overall for 2018 and the basis for our plan as oil prices remain in the low to mid-60s per barrel. The refining market should continue to be strong as global demand for cleaner transportation fuels remain. The U.S. natural gas markets, which is primarily served by our UOP Russell business, is expected to improve from 2018."

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL 2.06% 146.65 Delayed Quote.8.71%
WTI 1.24% 54.63 Delayed Quote.19.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
12:05pHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Volatile Oil Prices Could Interrupt 2019 Upstream Spen..
DJ
10:56aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Rises More Than 150 Points After Strong Jobs Report And ..
DJ
07:36aHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Swings to Profit
DJ
06:40aHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
06:31aHONEYWELL : Reports Strong Finish to 2018; Expects 2019 Earnings Per Share of $7..
PR
01/30HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : And Pipistrel Collaborate On Aircraft Technologies For..
AQ
01/24HONEYWELL : And Pipistrel Collaborate On Aircraft Technologies For Urban Air Mob..
PR
01/23HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Easing Industrial Co..
AQ
01/22HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Track-and-Trace Enables EU Tobacco Products Directive ..
PU
01/22HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Theatro to Develop Enterprise Wide Mobile SaaS Solutio..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 41 777 M
EBIT 2018 7 940 M
Net income 2018 6 311 M
Debt 2018 6 888 M
Yield 2018 2,13%
P/E ratio 2018 17,21
P/E ratio 2019 18,29
EV / Sales 2018 2,71x
EV / Sales 2019 3,04x
Capitalization 106 B
Chart HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Honeywell International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 163 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darius Adamczyk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Greg Lewis Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Krishna Mikkilineni SVP-Engineering Operation & Information Technology
Jaime Chico Pardo Lead Independent Director
Bradley T. Sheares Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL8.71%106 328
3M COMPANY4.58%115 488
SIEMENS-1.64%93 136
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY20.21%88 373
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.56%49 228
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS8.38%45 560
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.