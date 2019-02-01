Honeywell International : Volatile Oil Prices Could Interrupt 2019 Upstream Spending Plans, Honeywell CFO Says -- Energy Comment

By Kimberly Chin



Honeywell International Inc. (HON), which reported strong fourth-quarter earnings sales results Friday, said continued oil volatility could put a wrench in upstream spending plans in 2019. The company's performance materials and technologies division had flat comparable sales in the quarter ended Dec. 31. The petrochemical market, for which its packaging and plastics products rely, should remain steady at about 4%, CFO Gregory Lewis said in a conference call with analysts.

On oil and gas:

"Given the volatility in oil prices in the second half of 2018, investments in global megaprojects slowed, and we see the oil price volatility potentially putting some pressure on upstream spending plans in 2019. Nevertheless, we anticipate similar market dynamics overall for 2018 and the basis for our plan as oil prices remain in the low to mid-60s per barrel. The refining market should continue to be strong as global demand for cleaner transportation fuels remain. The U.S. natural gas markets, which is primarily served by our UOP Russell business, is expected to improve from 2018."

