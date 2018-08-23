Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Honeywell International    HON

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL (HON)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Honeywell International : raises 2018 profit forecast, to get spin-off dividends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 03:06pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: View of corporate sign outside the Honeywell International Automation and Control Solutions manufacturing plant in Golden Valley

(Reuters) - Airplane parts maker Honeywell International Inc raised its full-year profit forecast for the fourth time this year on Thursday and said it would receive $3 billion in one-time dividends from units it plans to spin off as part of a company reorganization.

The company said it now expects adjusted earnings of $8.10 to $8.20 per share for 2018, compared with its previous forecast of $8.05 to $8.15 per share.

Honeywell said the revised forecast reflected strength in its end markets, at a time when commercial jet orders have been booming, as well as an accounting change related to some asbestos liabilities.

The company said last year it would spin off its home and ADI global distribution business and transportation systems into two independent, publicly traded companies by end 2018.

Garrett Motion Inc is the transportation systems spin-off and Resideo Technologies Inc is the homes and ADI global distribution spin-off.

The Garrett spin-off will be completed at the end of the third quarter, and the Resideo spin will be completed by the end of the year, the company said.

On or around the effective date of each spin-off, Honeywell said it would get one-time dividends from Garrett and Resideo, totaling about $3 billion, which the company intends to use to pay down its debt and repurchase shares.

Honeywell said the two businesses were together worth about $7.5 billion in annualized sales.

Shares of the company were up 2 percent at $159.6 in premarket trade on Thursday.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
03:06pHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : raises 2018 profit forecast, to get spin-off dividends
RE
02:03pHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Garrett And Resideo Publicly File Form 10 Registration..
PR
01:55pHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
12:42pHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : MILITARY $831,115 Federal Contract Awarded to Honeywel..
AQ
04:03aHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Mack Trucks, Honeywell to pay $5.5 million related to ..
AQ
08/22HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : MILITARY $5,850 Federal Contract Awarded to Honeywell ..
AQ
08/21HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Repairs honeywell
AQ
08/21THE COMPREHENSIVE STUDY ON ABOUT IND : Know about Point-Of-Use keyword Market (2..
AQ
08/20HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : A-- Honeywell
AQ
08/18HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Federal Contracts Awarded by Federal Agencies in North..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:39aHoneywell raises guidance, spinoffs on track 
07:19aHoneywell to pay $5.5M for environmental cleanup 
08/21Honeywell, Emerson tops Morgan Stanley coverage of multi-industry stocks 
08/21Morgan Stanley weighs in on the industrials sector 
08/19MARCH TO FREEDOM FUND : July Update 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 43 350 M
EBIT 2018 8 210 M
Net income 2018 5 858 M
Debt 2018 7 641 M
Yield 2018 1,93%
P/E ratio 2018 20,12
P/E ratio 2019 17,75
EV / Sales 2018 2,87x
EV / Sales 2019 2,72x
Capitalization 117 B
Chart HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Honeywell International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 175 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darius Adamczyk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Greg Lewis Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Krishna Mikkilineni SVP-Engineering Operation & Information Technology
Jaime Chico Pardo Lead Independent Director
Bradley T. Sheares Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL2.36%116 575
3M COMPANY-12.61%120 661
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-27.62%109 768
SIEMENS-4.73%107 813
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED3.78%46 655
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-17.26%46 299
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.