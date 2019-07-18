Log in
Honeywell Posts Higher Profit--Update

07/18/2019 | 01:17pm EDT

By Kimberly Chin

Honeywell International Inc.'s second-quarter profit jumped 22% on lower taxes, but the company remained cautious on the remainder of the year, citing uncertainty around the economy.

The industrial company, which is moving its headquarters to Charlotte, N.C., at month-end, nudged up its full-year financial projections and reported increased demand in most divisions. Honeywell recently spun off its home and transportation businesses into two new separate companies.

"We've seen some slowing in certain short-cycle businesses that has been overcome by the strong performance in the rest of the portfolio," Chief Executive Darius Adamczyk said on a conference call Thursday morning. "We think it is prudent to plan conservatively in the event of a broader slowdown, given that nearly 60% of our business is short cycle in nature."

Honeywell makes products including jet engines and rubber boots, as well as building technology, industrial-automation products and water-processing systems.

Honeywell again said it doesn't expect a significant financial impact in 2019 from the grounding of Boeing Co's 737 MAX plane, which uses some systems sold by the company.

The company reported second-quarter earnings of $1.54 billion, or $2.10 a share, up from $1.27 billion, or $1.68 a share, a year ago. The company spent $1.9 billion buying its own stock in the quarter, increasing its earnings per share by 6 cents, while generating $1.5 billion in adjusted cash flow.

Sales dropped 15% to $9.24 billion in the quarter because of lost sales from divesting its home-security products business and transportation-systems business last year. The company said organic sales, which exclude currency moves, acquisitions and divestitures, rose 5%.

The results were cheered by analysts, who are generally bullish on the company and its conservative approach to providing financial projections. As of Wednesday's close, the stock is up 24% in the last 12 months, well above the 7% rise of the S&P 500. Shares recently traded up 2% to $172.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.35% 27115.93 Delayed Quote.16.69%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL 1.98% 171.8 Delayed Quote.27.63%
NASDAQ 100 -0.44% 7849.316573 Delayed Quote.25.23%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.29% 8157.249154 Delayed Quote.24.46%
S&P 500 -0.09% 2980.92 Delayed Quote.19.83%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 37 137 M
EBIT 2019 7 690 M
Net income 2019 5 922 M
Debt 2019 5 548 M
Yield 2019 1,97%
P/E ratio 2019 20,9x
P/E ratio 2020 19,2x
EV / Sales2019 3,45x
EV / Sales2020 3,27x
Capitalization 123 B
Managers
NameTitle
Darius Adamczyk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Greg Lewis Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Krishna Mikkilineni SVP-Engineering Operation & Information Technology
Jaime Chico Pardo Lead Independent Director
Bradley T. Sheares Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL27.63%122 712
3M COMPANY-8.33%100 684
SIEMENS AG2.36%89 399
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY37.12%87 034
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS21.12%48 971
HITACHI, LTD.40.42%35 454
