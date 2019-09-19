Log in
Honeywell : To Release Third Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Earnings Conference Call On Thursday, October 17

09/19/2019 | 09:33am EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) will issue its third quarter financial results before the opening of The New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, October 17. The company will also hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Conference Call Details

To participate on the conference call, please dial (800) 239-9838 (domestic) or (323) 794-2551 (international) approximately ten minutes before the 8:30 a.m. EDT start. Please mention to the operator that you are dialing in for Honeywell's third quarter 2019 earnings call or provide the conference code HON3Q19. You can hear a replay of the conference call from 12:30 p.m. EDT, October 17, until 12:30 p.m. EDT, October 24, by dialing (888) 203-1112 (domestic) or (719) 457-0820 (international). The access code is 7673176.

Presentation Materials / Webcast Details

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

 

Contacts:








Media



Investor Relations

Nina Krauss



Mark Bendza

(704) 627-6035



(704) 627-6200

nina.krauss@honeywell.com



mark.bendza@honeywell.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-to-release-third-quarter-financial-results-and-hold-its-earnings-conference-call-on-thursday-october-17-300921731.html

SOURCE Honeywell


© PRNewswire 2019
