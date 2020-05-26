Log in
HONEYWELL LITIGATION UPDATE BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Amended Complaint filed by Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Upheld in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Honeywell International Inc. - HON

05/26/2020 | 11:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., announce that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) lost its bid to escape a securities class action lawsuit led by KSF on behalf of all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Honeywell securities from February 9, 2018 through October 19, 2018, pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

On May 18, 2020, the New Jersey federal judge presiding over the case ruled that the plaintiff-investor leading the suit, represented by KSF, sufficiently alleged that the Company made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose material information regarding its liabilities relating to former subsidiary Bendix Friction Materials' use of asbestos in certain automotive products.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Honeywell securities from February 9, 2018 through October 19, 2018 and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/news/complaint-sustainted-in-honeywell-securities-class-action-litigation/ to learn more.

The case is Kanefsky v. Honeywell International Inc. et al., 2:18-cv-15536.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-litigation-update-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general-amended-complaint-filed-by-kahn-swick--foti-llc-upheld-in-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-honeywell-international-inc---hon-301065709.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
