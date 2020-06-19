Log in
HONEYWELL LITIGATION UPDATE: Securities Class Action Lawsuit Moves Forward On Behalf of Purchasers of Honeywell International Inc. (HON) between February 9, 2018 through October 19, 2018

06/19/2020 | 10:51pm EDT

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, announces that the securities class action lawsuit against Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) on behalf of all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Honeywell securities from February 9, 2018 through October 19, 2018, continues forward in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

Get Help

Honeywell shareholders that purchased or otherwise acquired Honeywell securities in the time period of February 9, 2018 through October 19, 2018 should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/contact or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

On May 18, 2020, the New Jersey federal judge presiding over the case ruled that the plaintiff-investor leading the suit, represented by Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, sufficiently alleged that the Company made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose material information regarding its liabilities relating to former subsidiary Bendix Friction Materials’ use of asbestos in certain automotive products. On June 10, 2020, a conference was held before the Magistrate Judge to implement a schedule for discovery in the case.

The case is Kanefsky v. Honeywell International Inc. et al., 2:18-cv-15536.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© Business Wire 2020
