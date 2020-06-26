Log in
HONEYWELL LITIGATION UPDATE by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Moves Forward in Securities Class Action Lawsuit On Behalf of Purchasers of Honeywell International Inc. (HON) between February 9, 2018 through October 19, 2018

06/26/2020 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., announce that the securities class action lawsuit against Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) led by KSF, on behalf of all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Honeywell securities from February 9, 2018 through October 19, 2018, continues forward in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

On May 18, 2020, the New Jersey federal judge presiding over the case ruled that the plaintiff-investor leading the suit, represented by KSF, sufficiently alleged that the Company made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose material information regarding its liabilities relating to former subsidiary Bendix Friction Materials’ use of asbestos in certain automotive products. On June 10, 2020, a conference is scheduled before the Magistrate Judge to implement a schedule for discovery in the case.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Honeywell securities from February 9, 2018 through October 19, 2018 and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/news/complaint-sustainted-in-honeywell-securities-class-action-litigation/ to learn more.

The case is Kanefsky v. Honeywell International Inc. et al., 2:18-cv-15536.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
