Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Honeywell International Inc.    HON

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

(HON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Honeywell : Announces Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 10:37am EST

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend payment of $0.90 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on March 6, 2020, out of surplus to shareowners of record at the close of business on February 28, 2020.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:

Media                                           

Investor Relations

Nina Krauss

Mark Bendza

(704) 627-6035

(704) 627-6200

Nina.Krauss@honeywell.com

Mark.Bendza@honeywell.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-announces-quarterly-dividend-301004660.html

SOURCE Honeywell


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL IN
10:37aHONEYWELL : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
02/12HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : And Nexceris Create Strategic Alliance To Address Lith..
AQ
02/11HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : And Nexceris Create Strategic Alliance To Address Lith..
PR
02/10HONEYWELL : To Present At Barclays Industrial Select Conference 2020
PR
02/10Airline growth hit as virus depletes Singapore Airshow
RE
02/10Airline growth hit as virus depletes Singapore Airshow
RE
02/07HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Air Force Awards Honeywell Contract With Estimated Cei..
DJ
02/06HONEYWELL : And Leonardo Upgrade AW139 With Industry-First Navigation System Pow..
PR
02/05Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Honeywell International Inc. f..
PR
02/05Correction to 'U.S. Sets Second Evacuation of Americans From China' Feb. 4
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group