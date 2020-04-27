Log in
Honeywell International Inc.    HON

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

(HON)
  Report
Honeywell : Announces Quarterly Dividend

04/27/2020 | 02:25pm EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend payment of $0.90 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on June 5, 2020, out of surplus to shareowners of record at the close of business on May 15, 2020.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:                                                  


Media                                                        

Investor Relations

Nina Krauss                                                

Mark Bendza

(704) 627-6035                                            

(704) 627-6200

Nina.Krauss@honeywell.com                         

Mark.Bendza@honeywell.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-announces-quarterly-dividend-301047716.html

SOURCE Honeywell


© PRNewswire 2020
