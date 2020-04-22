Log in
Honeywell International Inc.    HON

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

(HON)
  Report
Honeywell : Announces Time Change For Its First Quarter 2020 Investor Conference Call

04/22/2020 | 08:01am EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) today announced that its first quarter investor conference call will now take place on Friday, May 1 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The company changed the time to avoid a scheduling conflict for analysts and investors. There is no change to the dial-in information.

Conference Call Details

To participate on the conference call, please dial (866) 548-4713 (domestic) or (323) 794-2093 (international) approximately ten minutes before the 8:30 a.m. EDT start. Please mention to the operator that you are dialing in for Honeywell's first quarter 2020 earnings call or provide the conference code HON1Q20. You can hear a replay of the conference call from 12:30 p.m. EDT, May 1, until 12:30 p.m. EDT, May 8, by dialing (888) 203-1112 (domestic) or (719) 457-0820 (international). The access code is 4293414.

Presentation Materials / Webcast Details

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:




Media

Investor Relations

Nina Krauss

Mark Bendza

(704) 627-6035

(704) 627-6200

nina.krauss@honeywell.com

mark.bendza@honeywell.com  

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-announces-time-change-for-its-first-quarter-2020-investor-conference-call-301045166.html

SOURCE Honeywell


© PRNewswire 2020
