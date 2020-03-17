Honeywell : Forge Analytics Platform To Help Business Aviation Operators Increase Efficiency And Cut Costs

ATLANTA, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) is bringing an unprecedented level of clarity and control to business aviation flight departments with the introduction of Honeywell Forge. The data-driven analytics platform provides a full suite of mission-management capabilities in the areas of connectivity, flight operations, navigation databases and maintenance, empowering flight departments to improve operational inefficiencies.

Honeywell Forge provides business aviation customers with an easy-to-use, integrated dashboard that sends real-time alerts on connectivity issues and flight plan changes. With full visibility into their services, customers can use the platform to tap into data that helps flight departments troubleshoot and fix issues as soon as they arise. Based on these insights, Honeywell Forge can improve the passenger connectivity experience, help manage profitability and give flight departments a better understanding of their fleet.

"We understand that flight departments need a holistic solution that combines the entire fleet operation into a single view," said John Peterson, vice president and general manager, Software and Services at Honeywell Connected Enterprise, Aerospace. "Honeywell Forge is a powerful suite of technologies that enables operators to prevent problems and have ongoing visibility into their fleet status in real time. This information helps them focus on their work with the assurance that any issues will immediately be brought their attention."

As the next evolution of what was formally known as Honeywell's GoDirect portfolio of solutions, Honeywell Forge will focus on state-of-the-art enhanced offerings, partner integrations and a better user experience. Software enhancements will help customers oversee their entire operation, improve how they manage their fleet and reduce operational costs while improving the passenger experience. It offers the following advantages:

Custom alerts in an integrated dashboard, so directors of maintenance and flight operations always know the status of their fleet

Real-time insights and actions to address connectivity issues, changes in flight plans, navigation database availability and maintenance events — improving operational inefficiencies and ultimately lowering costs

24/7 personalized service and support from Honeywell's exceptional support team is available, anytime and anywhere throughout the year

Honeywell Forge software solutions serve the aircraft, building, industrial, worker and cybersecurity segments.

