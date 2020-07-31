Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Honeywell International Inc.    HON

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

(HON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Honeywell Hungry for M&A Deals Amid Pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 12:44pm EDT

By Mark Maurer

Honeywell International Inc. is looking for acquisition targets, despite a sharp decline in revenue in the last quarter and a drop in demand in some business lines due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The industrial conglomerate plans to use its liquidity to scoop up other companies amid lower valuations, said finance chief Greg Lewis.

"We absolutely want to go and deploy capital," he said in an interview. "This is truly an opportunity for us to go do that."

Charlotte, N.C.-based Honeywell is targeting companies that could expand capabilities such as connected industrial software, known as "connected enterprise" offerings, possibly through artificial intelligence or technical solutions, Mr. Lewis said. Instead of building the technology itself, making outside investments sometimes makes more sense because it is faster, he said.

To support the M&A push, the company said last week it had hired Emily McNeal, formerly the CFO of e-commerce firm Flipkart, as the global head of M&A. The most recent global head of M&A, Brian Cook, left the company last year. George Koutsaftes served as interim M&A leader before the hiring of Ms. McNeal.

Honeywell acquired Rebellion Photonics, a provider of visual gas-monitoring services to oil companies, in December for an undisclosed amount.

Honeywell's sales dropped 19% in the quarter ended June 30. Heightened demand for the company's personal protective equipment failed to offset steep declines in the aerospace business due to limited air travel caused by the pandemic.

The company plans to reduce inventories for business lines such as aerospace and materials engineering that have experienced lower demand, Mr. Lewis said.

Honeywell had $15.1 billion in cash at the end of the second quarter. It issued $3 billion in long-term debt and drew down on a term loan to access $3 billion to strengthen its liquidity position.

The company sought to preserve capital during the spring, saving $750 million in the first half of the year through initiatives such as trimming general and administrative expenses in its back offices. It expects cost cuts to total $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion for the year.

By structurally reducing its costs, the company has the resources to look at new acquisitions, said Nicholas Heymann, an analyst at William Blair & Co. "They have opportunities to grow, but I would almost think they would buy some stock before they spend a lot of money on an acquisition," Mr. Heymann said.

Overall, the uncertainty around the pandemic has made overseeing finances for a massive company particularly difficult, Mr. Lewis said.

"Just managing through the challenges of the safety and well-being of your employees and the objectives of your business -- that's been at a level of intensity that I've not experienced before," Mr. Lewis said.

Write to Mark Maurer at mark.maurer@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. -0.95% 147.69 Delayed Quote.-15.73%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.51% 43.08 Delayed Quote.-33.76%
WTI -1.19% 39.795 Delayed Quote.-32.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL IN
12:44pHoneywell Hungry for M&A Deals Amid Pandemic
DJ
11:01aHON Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Honeywell International Inc. ..
BU
09:52aHONEYWELL : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
09:29aHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : JetBlue Deploys Honeywell's Ultraviolet Cleaning Syste..
AQ
07/30HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Former Honeywell CEO on How He Built Morale to Turn Ar..
DJ
07/29HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Cairn Oil & Gas Deploys Honeywell Forge To Improve Eff..
AQ
07/29HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : JETBLUE DEPLOYS HONEYWELL'S ULTRAVIOLET CLEANING SYSTE..
AQ
07/29HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : EXPANDS GODIRECT TRADE AVIATION PARTS E-COMMERCE PLATF..
AQ
07/28HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Cairn Oil & Gas Deploys Honeywell Forge To Improve Eff..
PR
07/27HONEYWELL : To Present At Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 31 996 M - -
Net income 2020 4 989 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 763 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,3x
Yield 2020 2,38%
Capitalization 105 B 105 B -
EV / Sales 2020 3,51x
EV / Sales 2021 3,33x
Nbr of Employees 113 000
Free-Float 73,2%
Chart HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Honeywell International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 165,87 $
Last Close Price 149,16 $
Spread / Highest target 24,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darius Adamczyk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory P. Lewis Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Krishna Mikkilineni SVP-Engineering Operation & Information Technology
Suresh Venkatarayal Chief Technology Officer
Clive Richard Hollick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-15.73%104 678
TURKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI A.S.--.--%185 732
SIEMENS AG-5.75%102 795
3M COMPANY-13.77%87 624
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.3.36%58 659
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-43.91%54 796
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group