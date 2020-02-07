Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Honeywell International Inc.    HON

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

(HON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Honeywell International : Air Force Awards Honeywell Contract With Estimated Ceiling of $3.5 Billion for EGI-M Modernization

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 05:57pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) received a contract with an estimated ceiling of $3.5 billion to provide Embedded GPS Inertial Navigation System Modernization services to U.S. Air Force aircraft, including the F-15, the Pentagon said Friday.

Fiscal 2020 funds in the amount of $1.6 million are being obligated for the first order, the Pentagon said.

Work will be performed in Clearwater, Fla., and is expected to be completed by the end of 2035.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity, the Pentagon said.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL IN
05:57pHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Air Force Awards Honeywell Contract With Estimated Cei..
DJ
02/06HONEYWELL : And Leonardo Upgrade AW139 With Industry-First Navigation System Pow..
PR
02/05Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Honeywell International Inc. f..
PR
02/05Correction to 'U.S. Sets Second Evacuation of Americans From China' Feb. 4
DJ
02/05HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Launches Innovative Cooling Technology For Electronics..
AQ
02/04U.S. Sets Second Evacuation of Americans From China -- Update
DJ
02/04HONEYWELL : Launches Innovative Cooling Technology For Electronics, Data Centers
PR
02/01HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Outlook Clouded By Virus, MAX Grounding
DJ
02/01Caterpillar Lowers 2020 Expectations -- WSJ
DJ
01/31Industrials Down After Caterpillar, Honeywell Earnings -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 37 588 M
EBIT 2020 8 028 M
Net income 2020 6 316 M
Debt 2020 5 281 M
Yield 2020 2,05%
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
EV / Sales2020 3,49x
EV / Sales2021 3,33x
Capitalization 126 B
Chart HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Honeywell International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 191,09  $
Last Close Price 176,35  $
Spread / Highest target 17,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darius Adamczyk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory P. Lewis Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Krishna Mikkilineni SVP-Engineering Operation & Information Technology
Jaime Chico Pardo Lead Independent Director
Clive Richard Hollick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.37%127 430
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY16.04%111 178
SIEMENS AG-6.74%101 783
3M COMPANY-7.67%93 473
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.3.59%57 178
HITACHI, LTD.-7.96%37 586
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group