Honeywell International : Air Force Awards Honeywell Contract With Estimated Ceiling of $3.5 Billion for EGI-M Modernization

By Stephen Nakrosis



Honeywell International Inc. (HON) received a contract with an estimated ceiling of $3.5 billion to provide Embedded GPS Inertial Navigation System Modernization services to U.S. Air Force aircraft, including the F-15, the Pentagon said Friday.

Fiscal 2020 funds in the amount of $1.6 million are being obligated for the first order, the Pentagon said.

Work will be performed in Clearwater, Fla., and is expected to be completed by the end of 2035.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity, the Pentagon said.

