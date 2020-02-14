Honeywell International : European Fixed Income Investor Presentation

Reconciliation of Organic Sales % Change Honeywell 2019 Reported sales % change (12%) Less: Foreign currency translation (1%) Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net (16%) Organic sales % change 5% Aerospace Reported sales % change (9%) Less: Foreign currency translation - Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net (18%) Organic sales % change 9% Honeywell Building Technologies Reported sales % change (39%) Less: Foreign currency translation (2%) Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net (42%) Organic sales % change 5% Performance Materials and Technologies Reported sales % change 1% Less: Foreign currency translation (3%) Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net - Organic sales % change 4% Safety and Productivity Solutions Reported sales % change (4%) Less: Foreign currency translation (2%) Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net 2% Organic sales % change (4%)

We define organic sales percent as the year-over-year change in reported sales relative to the comparable period, excluding the impact on sales from foreign currency translation, acquisitions, net of divestitures and non-comparable impacts from adoption of the new revenue recognition standard. We believe this measure is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

A quantitative reconciliation of reported sales percent change to organic sales percent change has not been provided for forward-looking measures of organic sales percent change because management cannot reliably predict or estimate, without unreasonable effort, the fluctuations in global currency markets that impact foreign currency translation, nor is it reasonable for management to predict the timing, occurrence and impact of acquisition and divestiture transactions, all of which could significantly impact our reported sales percent change.