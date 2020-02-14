Honeywell International : European Fixed Income Investor Presentation

Log in
02/14/2020

Honeywell Connected Enterprise

Supply Chain Transformation

Honeywell Digital

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Balance Sheet Debt Cash & Investments

Ratings Adj. Debt

Ratings Adj. Net Debt

/ Adj. EBITDA

/ Adj. EBITDA

2017

2018

2019

Fixed Income

Equity / Return Seeking

2017

2018

2019

2017

2018

2019

2017

2018

2019

2017

2018

2019

2047

2041

2037

2036

2033

2032

2031

2030

2029

2028

2027

2026

2025

2024

2023

2022

2021

2020

EUR

USD

3,000

2,000

1,000

-

65

55

45

35

25

15

Jul-08

Jul-09

Jul-10

Jul-11

Our Results

Our "10-10-10" ESG Goals by 2024

Our Positive Impact Technologies and Products

-

+

+

+

+

+

2018 Adjusted

Spin Impact

2018 Adjusted

Segment Profit

Share Count

Adjusted ETR

Below the Line

4Q19 Adjusted

Ex-Spins

and Other

Reconciliation of Organic Sales % Change

Honeywell

2019

Reported sales % change

(12%)

Less: Foreign currency translation

(1%)

Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net

(16%)

Organic sales % change

5%

Aerospace

Reported sales % change

(9%)

Less: Foreign currency translation

-

Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net

(18%)

Organic sales % change

9%

Honeywell Building Technologies

Reported sales % change

(39%)

Less: Foreign currency translation

(2%)

Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net

(42%)

Organic sales % change

5%

Performance Materials and Technologies

Reported sales % change

1%

Less: Foreign currency translation

(3%)

Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net

-

Organic sales % change

4%

Safety and Productivity Solutions

Reported sales % change

(4%)

Less: Foreign currency translation

(2%)

Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net

2%

Organic sales % change

(4%)

We define organic sales percent as the year-over-year change in reported sales relative to the comparable period, excluding the impact on sales from foreign currency translation, acquisitions, net of divestitures and non-comparable impacts from adoption of the new revenue recognition standard. We believe this measure is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

A quantitative reconciliation of reported sales percent change to organic sales percent change has not been provided for forward-looking measures of organic sales percent change because management cannot reliably predict or estimate, without unreasonable effort, the fluctuations in global currency markets that impact foreign currency translation, nor is it reasonable for management to predict the timing, occurrence and impact of acquisition and divestiture transactions, all of which could significantly impact our reported sales percent change.

Honeywell

2017

2018

2019

Reported sales % change

3%

3%

(12%)

Less: Foreign currency translation

-

1%

(1%)

Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net

(1%)

(4%)

(16%)

Organic sales % change

4%

6%

5%

We define organic sales percent as the year-over-year change in reported sales relative to the comparable period, excluding the impact on sales from foreign currency translation, and acquisitions, net of divestitures. We believe this measure is useful to

investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

A quantitative reconciliation of reported sales percent change to organic sales percent change has not been provided for forward-looking measures of organic sales percent change because management cannot reliably predict or estimate, without

unreasonable effort, the fluctuations in global currency markets that impact foreign currency translation, nor is it reasonable for management to predict the timing, occurrence and impact of acquisition and divestiture transactions, all of which could

significantly impact our reported sales percent change.

($M)

2016

2017

2018

2019

Segment profit

$7,186

$7,690

$8,190

$7,739

Stock compensation expense (A)

(184)

(176)

(175)

(153)

Repositioning, Other (B,C)

(674)

(962)

(1,100)

(598)

Pension and other postretirement service costs (D)

(277)

(249)

(210)

(137)

Operating income

$6,051

$6,303

$6,705

$6,851

Segment profit

$7,186

$7,690

$8,190

$7,739

÷ Net sales

$39,302

$40,534

$41,802

$36,709

Segment profit margin %

18.3%

19.0%

19.6%

21.1%

Operating income

$6,051

$6,303

$6,705

$6,851

÷ Net sales

$39,302

$40,534

$41,802

$36,709

Operating income margin %

15.4%

15.6%

16.0%

18.7%

  1. Included in Selling, general and administrative expenses.
  2. Includes repositioning, asbestos, environmental expenses and equity income adjustment.
  3. Included in Cost of products and services sold, Selling, general and administrative expenses and Other income/expense.
  4. Included in Cost of products and services sold and Selling, general and administrative expenses.

We define segment profit as operating income, excluding stock compensation expense, pension and other postretirement service costs, and repositioning and other charges. We believe these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

A quantitative reconciliation of segment profit, on an overall Honeywell basis, to operating income has not been provided for all forward-looking measures of segment profit and segment margin included herewithin. Management cannot reliably predict or estimate, without unreasonable effort, the impact and timing on future operating results arising from items excluded from segment profit. The information that is unavailable to provide a quantitative reconciliation could have a significant impact on our reported financial results. To the extent quantitative information becomes available without unreasonable effort in the future, and closer to the period to which the forward-looking measures pertain, a reconciliation of segment profit to operating income will be included within future filings.

($M)

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Cash provided by operating activities

$3,517

$4,335

$5,080

$5,519

$5,498

$5,966

$6,434

$6,897

Expenditures for property, plant and equipment

(884)

(947)

(1,094)

(1,073)

(1,095)

(1,031)

(828)

(839)

Free cash flow

2,633

3,388

3,986

4,446

4,403

4,935

5,606

6,058

Separation cost payments

-

-

-

-

-

-

424

213

Adjusted free cash flow

$2,633

$3,388

$3,986

$4,446

$4,403

$4,935

$6,030

$6,271

Net income attributable to Honeywell

$2,926

$3,922

$4,262

$4,771

$4,812

$1,545

$6,765

$6,143

Pension mark-to-market expense

(1)

627

38

179

43

215

67

28

94

Debt refinancing expense

(1)

-

-

-

-

93

-

-

-

Separation costs, includes net tax impacts

-

-

-

-

-

14

732

-

U.S. Tax Reform

-

-

-

-

-

3,891

(1,494)

(281)

Adjusted net income attributable to Honeywell

$3,553

$3,960

$4,441

$4,814

$5,120

$5,517

$6,031

$5,956

Cash provided by operating activities

$3,517

$4,335

$5,080

$5,519

$5,498

$5,966

$6,434

$6,897

÷ Net income attributable to Honeywell

$2,926

$3,922

$4,262

$4,771

$4,812

$1,545

$6,765

$6,143

Operating cash flow conversion

120%

111%

119%

116%

114%

386%

95%

112%

Adjusted free cash flow

$2,633

$3,388

$3,986

$4,446

$4,403

$4,935

$6,030

$6,271

÷ Adjusted net income attributable to Honeywell

$3,553

$3,960

$4,441

$4,814

$5,120

$5,517

$6,031

$5,956

Adjusted free cash flow conversion %

74%

86%

90%

92%

86%

89%

100%

105%

(1) Pension mark-to-market uses a blended tax rate of 35%, 25.5%, 28.1%, 36.1%, 21.3%, 23%, 24% and 24%. Debt refinancing expense uses a tax rate of 26.5%.

We define free cash flow as cash provided by operating activities less cash expenditures for property, plant and equipment.

We believe that this metric is useful to investors and management as a measure of cash generated by business operations that will be used to repay scheduled debt maturities and can be used to invest in future growth through new business development activities or

acquisitions, pay dividends, repurchase stock or repay debt obligations prior to their maturities. This metric can also be used to evaluate our ability to generate cash flow from business operations and the impact that this cash flow has on our liquidity.

Earnings per share of common stock - assuming dilution (EPS)

(1)

Pension mark-to-market

Debt refinancing expense

Separation costs

(2)

Impacts from U.S. Tax Reform

Adjusted earnings per share of common stock - assuming dilution

2016

2017

2018

2019

$6.21

$2.00

$8.98

$8.41

0.28

0.09

0.04

0.13

0.12

-

-

-

-

0.02

0.97

-

-

5.04

(1.98)

(0.38)

$6.61

$7.15

$8.01

$8.16

  1. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, 2018, 2017, and 2016, adjusted earnings per share utilizes weighted average shares of 730.3, 753.0 million, 772.1 million, and 775.3 million.
  2. For the twelve ended December 31, 2018, separation costs of $732 million including net tax impacts. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, separation costs $14 million including net tax impacts.

We believe Adjusted EPS is a measure that is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Reconciliation of EPS to Adjusted EPS, Excluding Spin-off Impact

2018

Earnings (loss) per share of common stock - assuming dilution (EPS)

(1)

$8.98

Pension mark-to-market expense

(2)

0.04

Separation costs

(3)

0.97

Impacts from U.S. Tax Reform

(1.98)

Adjusted earnings per share of common stock - assuming dilution

$8.01

Less: EPS, attributable to spin-offs

$0.62

Adjusted earnings per share of common stock - assuming dilution, excluding spin-off impact

$7.39

  1. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, adjusted earnings per share utilizes weighted average shares of approximately 753.0 million and 772.1 million.
  2. Pension mark-to-market expense uses a blended tax rate of 24% and 23% for 2018 and 2017.
  3. For the twelve ended December 31, 2018, separation costs of $732 million including net tax impacts. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, separation costs $14 million including net tax impacts.

We believe adjusted earnings per share, excluding spin-off impact, is information, management cannot reliably predict or estimate, without pension plan assets. We therefore do not include an estimate for the change.

a measure that is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in unreasonable effort, the pension mark-to-market expense as it is dependent on macroeconomic factors, pension mark-to-market expense. Based on economic and industry conditions, future developments and

analysis of ongoing operating trends. For forward looking such as interest rates and the return generated on invested other relevant factors, these assumptions are subject to

Disclaimer

Honeywell International Inc. published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 08:23:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
