Honeywell International : European Fixed Income Investor Presentation
02/14/2020 | 03:24am EST
Honeywell Connected Enterprise
Supply Chain Transformation
Honeywell Digital
Our Results
Our "10-10-10" ESG Goals by 2024
Our Positive Impact Technologies and Products
2018 Adjusted
Spin Impact
2018 Adjusted
Segment Profit
Share Count
Adjusted ETR
Below the Line
4Q19 Adjusted
Ex-Spins
and Other
Reconciliation of Organic Sales % Change
Honeywell
2019
Reported sales % change
(12%)
Less: Foreign currency translation
(1%)
Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net
(16%)
Organic sales % change
5%
Aerospace
Reported sales % change
(9%)
Less: Foreign currency translation
-
Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net
(18%)
Organic sales % change
9%
Honeywell Building Technologies
Reported sales % change
(39%)
Less: Foreign currency translation
(2%)
Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net
(42%)
Organic sales % change
5%
Performance Materials and Technologies
Reported sales % change
1%
Less: Foreign currency translation
(3%)
Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net
-
Organic sales % change
4%
Safety and Productivity Solutions
Reported sales % change
(4%)
Less: Foreign currency translation
(2%)
Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net
2%
Organic sales % change
(4%)
We define organic sales percent as the year-over-year change in reported sales relative to the comparable period, excluding the impact on sales from foreign currency translation, acquisitions, net of divestitures and non-comparable impacts from adoption of the new revenue recognition standard. We believe this measure is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.
A quantitative reconciliation of reported sales percent change to organic sales percent change has not been provided for forward-looking measures of organic sales percent change because management cannot reliably predict or estimate, without unreasonable effort, the fluctuations in global currency markets that impact foreign currency translation, nor is it reasonable for management to predict the timing, occurrence and impact of acquisition and divestiture transactions, all of which could significantly impact our reported sales percent change.
Honeywell
2017
2018
2019
Reported sales % change
3%
3%
(12%)
Less: Foreign currency translation
-
1%
(1%)
Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net
(1%)
(4%)
(16%)
Organic sales % change
4%
6%
5%
We define organic sales percent as the year-over-year change in reported sales relative to the comparable period, excluding the impact on sales from foreign currency translation, and acquisitions, net of divestitures. We believe this measure is useful to
investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.
A quantitative reconciliation of reported sales percent change to organic sales percent change has not been provided for forward-looking measures of organic sales percent change because management cannot reliably predict or estimate, without
unreasonable effort, the fluctuations in global currency markets that impact foreign currency translation, nor is it reasonable for management to predict the timing, occurrence and impact of acquisition and divestiture transactions, all of which could
Pension and other postretirement service costs (D)
(277)
(249)
(210)
(137)
Operating income
$6,051
$6,303
$6,705
$6,851
Segment profit
$7,186
$7,690
$8,190
$7,739
÷ Net sales
$39,302
$40,534
$41,802
$36,709
Segment profit margin %
18.3%
19.0%
19.6%
21.1%
Operating income
$6,051
$6,303
$6,705
$6,851
÷ Net sales
$39,302
$40,534
$41,802
$36,709
Operating income margin %
15.4%
15.6%
16.0%
18.7%
Included in Selling, general and administrative expenses.
Includes repositioning, asbestos, environmental expenses and equity income adjustment.
Included in Cost of products and services sold, Selling, general and administrative expenses and Other income/expense.
Included in Cost of products and services sold and Selling, general and administrative expenses.
We define segment profit as operating income, excluding stock compensation expense, pension and other postretirement service costs, and repositioning and other charges. We believe these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.
A quantitative reconciliation of segment profit, on an overall Honeywell basis, to operating income has not been provided for all forward-looking measures of segment profit and segment margin included herewithin. Management cannot reliably predict or estimate, without unreasonable effort, the impact and timing on future operating results arising from items excluded from segment profit. The information that is unavailable to provide a quantitative reconciliation could have a significant impact on our reported financial results. To the extent quantitative information becomes available without unreasonable effort in the future, and closer to the period to which the forward-looking measures pertain, a reconciliation of segment profit to operating income will be included within future filings.
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Cash provided by operating activities
$3,517
$4,335
$5,080
$5,519
$5,498
$5,966
$6,434
$6,897
Expenditures for property, plant and equipment
(884)
(947)
(1,094)
(1,073)
(1,095)
(1,031)
(828)
(839)
Free cash flow
2,633
3,388
3,986
4,446
4,403
4,935
5,606
6,058
Separation cost payments
-
-
-
-
-
-
424
213
Adjusted free cash flow
$2,633
$3,388
$3,986
$4,446
$4,403
$4,935
$6,030
$6,271
Net income attributable to Honeywell
$2,926
$3,922
$4,262
$4,771
$4,812
$1,545
$6,765
$6,143
Pension mark-to-market expense
(1)
627
38
179
43
215
67
28
94
Debt refinancing expense
(1)
-
-
-
-
93
-
-
-
Separation costs, includes net tax impacts
-
-
-
-
-
14
732
-
U.S. Tax Reform
-
-
-
-
-
3,891
(1,494)
(281)
Adjusted net income attributable to Honeywell
$3,553
$3,960
$4,441
$4,814
$5,120
$5,517
$6,031
$5,956
Cash provided by operating activities
$3,517
$4,335
$5,080
$5,519
$5,498
$5,966
$6,434
$6,897
÷ Net income attributable to Honeywell
$2,926
$3,922
$4,262
$4,771
$4,812
$1,545
$6,765
$6,143
Operating cash flow conversion
120%
111%
119%
116%
114%
386%
95%
112%
Adjusted free cash flow
$2,633
$3,388
$3,986
$4,446
$4,403
$4,935
$6,030
$6,271
÷ Adjusted net income attributable to Honeywell
$3,553
$3,960
$4,441
$4,814
$5,120
$5,517
$6,031
$5,956
Adjusted free cash flow conversion %
74%
86%
90%
92%
86%
89%
100%
105%
(1) Pension mark-to-market uses a blended tax rate of 35%, 25.5%, 28.1%, 36.1%, 21.3%, 23%, 24% and 24%. Debt refinancing expense uses a tax rate of 26.5%.
We define free cash flow as cash provided by operating activities less cash expenditures for property, plant and equipment.
We believe that this metric is useful to investors and management as a measure of cash generated by business operations that will be used to repay scheduled debt maturities and can be used to invest in future growth through new business development activities or
acquisitions, pay dividends, repurchase stock or repay debt obligations prior to their maturities. This metric can also be used to evaluate our ability to generate cash flow from business operations and the impact that this cash flow has on our liquidity.
Earnings per share of common stock - assuming dilution (EPS)
Pension mark-to-market
Debt refinancing expense
Separation costs
Impacts from U.S. Tax Reform
Adjusted earnings per share of common stock - assuming dilution
2016
2017
2018
2019
$6.21
$2.00
$8.98
$8.41
0.28
0.09
0.04
0.13
0.12
-
-
-
-
0.02
0.97
-
-
5.04
(1.98)
(0.38)
$6.61
$7.15
$8.01
$8.16
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, 2018, 2017, and 2016, adjusted earnings per share utilizes weighted average shares of 730.3, 753.0 million, 772.1 million, and 775.3 million.
For the twelve ended December 31, 2018, separation costs of $732 million including net tax impacts. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, separation costs $14 million including net tax impacts.
We believe Adjusted EPS is a measure that is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.
Reconciliation of EPS to Adjusted EPS, Excluding Spin-off Impact
2018
Earnings (loss) per share of common stock - assuming dilution (EPS)
$8.98
Pension mark-to-market expense
0.04
Separation costs
0.97
Impacts from U.S. Tax Reform
(1.98)
Adjusted earnings per share of common stock - assuming dilution
$8.01
Less: EPS, attributable to spin-offs
$0.62
Adjusted earnings per share of common stock - assuming dilution, excluding spin-off impact
$7.39
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, adjusted earnings per share utilizes weighted average shares of approximately 753.0 million and 772.1 million.
Pension mark-to-market expense uses a blended tax rate of 24% and 23% for 2018 and 2017.
For the twelve ended December 31, 2018, separation costs of $732 million including net tax impacts. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, separation costs $14 million including net tax impacts.
We believe adjusted earnings per share, excluding spin-off impact, is information, management cannot reliably predict or estimate, without pension plan assets. We therefore do not include an estimate for the change.
a measure that is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in unreasonable effort, the pension mark-to-market expense as it is dependent on macroeconomic factors, pension mark-to-market expense. Based on economic and industry conditions, future developments and
analysis of ongoing operating trends. For forward looking such as interest rates and the return generated on invested other relevant factors, these assumptions are subject to
