Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Honeywell International Inc.    HON

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

(HON)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Honeywell International : Likely to Deliver Lower 3Q Sales -- Earnings Preview

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 03:04pm EDT

By Dave Sebastian



Honeywell International is due to report third-quarter earnings before markets open Thursday. Here is what you need to know.



EARNINGS FORECAST: Analysts expect Honeywell to report a profit and adjusted profit of $2.01 for the quarter, according to FactSet. The company is scheduled to hold its investor call at 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday.

REVENUE FORECAST: Analysts expect sales of $9.12 billion, down from $10.76 billion in the year-ago period.

WHAT TO WATCH:

FORECAST: Honeywell in July lifted the low end of its full-year financial targets as it saw stronger demand and higher organic sales. The company says it expects full-year sales to be between $36.7 billion and $37.2 billion, and for per-share earnings to be between $7.95 and $8.15. Sales growth is softening amid the pressure on the company's safety and productivity solutions business and tougher comparisons for its aerospace division, Wolfe Research analysts said Tuesday, noting that it isn't a major concern to investors. "We really see no credible scenario where Honeywell does not deliver at the upper end of its FY19 range, as embedded in street estimates," they said.

BOEING 737 GROUNDING: The Federal Aviation Administration's anticipated recertification of Boeing Co.'s (BA) 737 MAX aircraft later in the fall could result in higher aircraft production in the fourth quarter, thus a boon for suppliers such as Honeywell, William Blair analysts said in a note Oct. 11. Honeywell has maintained that its business wasn't affected much by the grounding of the 737 MAX aircraft and subsequent cuts to production. The company makes mechanical systems and avionics for the 737 MAX.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.48% 372.85 Delayed Quote.15.71%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. 0.33% 164.14 Delayed Quote.23.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL IN
03:04pHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Likely to Deliver Lower 3Q Sales -- Earnings Preview
DJ
11:37aHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : T55 Engine Upgrade To Provide More Power, Better Fuel ..
AQ
06:03aHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-..
AQ
10/15HONEYWELL : Names Mike Madsen To Lead Aerospace Business Group, Tim Mahoney To D..
PR
10/15HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : T55 Engine Upgrade To Provide More Power, Better Fuel ..
AQ
10/14HONEYWELL : 's T55 Engine Upgrade To Provide More Power, Better Fuel Efficiency ..
PR
10/09HONEYWELL : Smart Hearing Solution Combines Connected Headsets With Cloud Softwa..
PR
10/08HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other E..
AQ
10/07HONEYWELL : Names Deborah Flint to Board of Directors
PR
10/01HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Ecofining Technology Helps Diamond Green Diesel Become..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 36 975 M
EBIT 2019 7 720 M
Net income 2019 5 895 M
Debt 2019 6 467 M
Yield 2019 2,04%
P/E ratio 2019 20,2x
P/E ratio 2020 18,6x
EV / Sales2019 3,36x
EV / Sales2020 3,21x
Capitalization 118 B
Chart HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Honeywell International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 182,18  $
Last Close Price 163,64  $
Spread / Highest target 20,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darius Adamczyk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory P. Lewis Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Krishna Mikkilineni SVP-Engineering Operation & Information Technology
Jaime Chico Pardo Lead Independent Director
Clive Richard Hollick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.23.36%117 740
3M COMPANY-14.46%93 759
SIEMENS AG2.57%87 074
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY17.44%77 584
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.22.95%50 388
HITACHI, LTD.45.45%36 496
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group