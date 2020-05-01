Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Honeywell International Inc.    HON

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

(HON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Honeywell International : Posts Higher 1Q Profit, Lower Sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 07:07am EDT

By Dave Sebastian

Honeywell International Inc. said its profit rose for the first quarter, though sales fell and the company withdrew its financial guidance for the year as the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted supply chains.

The Charlotte, N.C., industrial conglomerate on Friday posted net income of $1.58 billion, or $2.21 a share, compared with $1.42 billion, or $1.92 a share, in the same period last year. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting $1.95 a share.

Sales fell to $8.46 billion from $8.88 billion in the comparable quarter last year. Analysts polled by FactSet were looking for $8.59 billion.

The company's organic sales, which excludes currency fluctuations and the effect of deals, fell 4%.

Sales in Honeywell's safety and productivity segment, which makes personal protective equipment, fell 10% to $1.42 billion for the quarter as volume decline in sensing and internet-of-things as well as other products offset higher demand for respiratory personal protective equipment.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL IN
07:07aHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Posts Higher 1Q Profit, Lower Sales
DJ
06:54aHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Q1 2020 Honeywell Earnings Conference Call Presentatio..
PU
06:46aHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
06:31aHONEYWELL : Delivers Margin Expansion Of Over 140 Basis Points And Earnings Per ..
PR
04/30UA PROF MICHAEL SCHALLER : Trump hasn't learned history's lessons on managing a ..
AQ
04/29HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : To Produce And Donate Hand Sanitizer To Support Local ..
AQ
04/29HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : to Produce, Donate Hand Sanitizer in U.S., Germany
DJ
04/29HONEYWELL : To Produce And Donate Hand Sanitizer To Support Local Needs Amid COV..
PR
04/27HONEYWELL : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
04/22HONEYWELL : Announces Time Change For Its First Quarter 2020 Investor Conference..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 33 361 M
EBIT 2020 6 692 M
Net income 2020 5 076 M
Debt 2020 5 522 M
Yield 2020 2,50%
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
EV / Sales2020 3,17x
EV / Sales2021 2,95x
Capitalization 100 B
Chart HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Honeywell International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 155,70  $
Last Close Price 141,90  $
Spread / Highest target 37,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darius Adamczyk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory P. Lewis Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Krishna Mikkilineni SVP-Engineering Operation & Information Technology
Suresh Venkatarayal Chief Technology Officer
Jaime Chico Pardo Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-19.83%100 364
3M COMPANY-13.89%87 384
SIEMENS AG-24.61%73 647
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-39.07%59 480
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-9.54%51 597
HITACHI, LTD.1.22%29 265
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group