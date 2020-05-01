Honeywell International : Posts Higher 1Q Profit, Lower Sales

By Dave Sebastian

Honeywell International Inc. said its profit rose for the first quarter, though sales fell and the company withdrew its financial guidance for the year as the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted supply chains.

The Charlotte, N.C., industrial conglomerate on Friday posted net income of $1.58 billion, or $2.21 a share, compared with $1.42 billion, or $1.92 a share, in the same period last year. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting $1.95 a share.

Sales fell to $8.46 billion from $8.88 billion in the comparable quarter last year. Analysts polled by FactSet were looking for $8.59 billion.

The company's organic sales, which excludes currency fluctuations and the effect of deals, fell 4%.

Sales in Honeywell's safety and productivity segment, which makes personal protective equipment, fell 10% to $1.42 billion for the quarter as volume decline in sensing and internet-of-things as well as other products offset higher demand for respiratory personal protective equipment.

