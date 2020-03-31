Honeywell International : in $6 Billion, Two-Year Term Loan Agreement

By Josh Beckerman

Honeywell International Inc. entered a $6 billion two-year delayed draw term loan "to maximize financial flexibility and further bolster liquidity in the event global economic conditions persist or worsen throughout 2020."

The company said it is an "extremely strong position to effectively manage the current economic environment."

Honeywell, which ended 2019 with $10 billion in cash on its balance sheet, said its debt commitments are manageable.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com