HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

(HON)
Honeywell International : in $6 Billion, Two-Year Term Loan Agreement

03/31/2020 | 05:09pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

Honeywell International Inc. entered a $6 billion two-year delayed draw term loan "to maximize financial flexibility and further bolster liquidity in the event global economic conditions persist or worsen throughout 2020."

The company said it is an "extremely strong position to effectively manage the current economic environment."

Honeywell, which ended 2019 with $10 billion in cash on its balance sheet, said its debt commitments are manageable.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 35 898 M
EBIT 2020 7 540 M
Net income 2020 5 971 M
Debt 2020 5 614 M
Yield 2020 2,74%
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
EV / Sales2020 2,75x
EV / Sales2021 2,64x
Capitalization 93 185 M
Chart HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Honeywell International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 167,70  $
Last Close Price 131,75  $
Spread / Highest target 52,6%
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darius Adamczyk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory P. Lewis Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Krishna Mikkilineni SVP-Engineering Operation & Information Technology
Suresh Venkatarayal Chief Technology Officer
Jaime Chico Pardo Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-25.57%93 185
3M COMPANY-21.93%79 236
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-29.30%68 969
SIEMENS AG-35.42%66 405
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-20.75%45 199
HITACHI, LTD.1.34%27 798
