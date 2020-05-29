Log in
05/29/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) today announced that Rajeev Gautam, president and chief executive officer of Honeywell Performance Materials and Technologies, will present at the virtual Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from 11:15 a.m. - 11:50 a.m. EDT.

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts: 




Media 

Investor Relations

Nina Krauss 

Mark Bendza

(704) 627-6035 

(704) 627-6200

nina.krauss@honeywell.com   

mark.bendza@honeywell.com  

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-to-present-at-deutsche-bank-global-industrials-and-materials-summit-301068010.html

SOURCE Honeywell


© PRNewswire 2020
