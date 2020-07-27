Log in
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

(HON)
Honeywell : To Present At Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference

07/27/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) today announced that Greg Lewis, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Honeywell, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. EDT.

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:




Media

Investor Relations

Nina Krauss

Mark Bendza

(704) 627-6035

(704) 627-6200

nina.krauss@honeywell.com

mark.bendza@honeywell.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-to-present-at-jefferies-virtual-industrials-conference-301100514.html

SOURCE Honeywell


© PRNewswire 2020
