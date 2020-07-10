Log in
Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

(HON)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Honeywell : To Release Second Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Conference Call On Friday, July 24

07/10/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) will issue its second quarter financial results before the opening of The New York Stock Exchange on Friday, July 24. The company will also hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Conference Call Details

To participate on the conference call, please dial (866) 548-4713 (domestic) or (323) 794-2093 (international) approximately ten minutes before the 8:30 a.m. EDT start. Please mention to the operator that you are dialing in for Honeywell's second quarter 2020 earnings call or provide the conference code HON2Q20. You can hear a replay of the conference call from 12:30 p.m. EDT, July 24, until 12:30 p.m. EDT, July 31, by dialing (888) 203-1112 (domestic) or (719) 457-0820 (international). The access code is 7938730.

Presentation Materials / Webcast Details

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Media

Investor Relations

Nina Krauss

Mark Bendza

(704) 627-6035

(704) 627-6200

nina.krauss@honeywell.com  

mark.bendza@honeywell.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-to-release-second-quarter-financial-results-and-hold-its-investor-conference-call-on-friday-july-24-301091685.html

SOURCE Honeywell


© PRNewswire 2020
