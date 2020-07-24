Honeywell's Safety-Equipment Sales Rise, but Aerospace Demand Falls--Update

By Dave Sebastian

Honeywell International Inc. said sales in the latest quarter fell 19.1% as rising demand for personal protective equipment amid the Covid-19 pandemic weren't enough to offset declines in its aerospace segment, the largest part of its business by revenue, and the effects of oil-price volatility.

The Charlotte, N.C., industrial conglomerate on Friday posted second-quarter sales of $7.48 billion, down from $9.24 billion in the comparable quarter last year but higher than the $7.29 billion analysts polled by FactSet had expected.

The company's organic sales, which exclude currency fluctuations and the effect of deals, fell 18%.

Sales in Honeywell's safety and productivity segment were off 0.7% to $1.54 billion as demand for personal protective equipment rose but short-cycle sales volumes in sensing and internet-of-things products fell, it said. The company said it recorded triple-digit growth in intelligrated and personal protective equipment.

"[We] remain focused on driving sales growth in areas that have not been as impacted by the current downturn," Chairman and Chief Executive Darius Adamczyk said.

N95 masks are still in shortage as governments around the world are bolstering their own domestic supply lines, and some hospitals and nursing homes are asking workers to use their masks for entire shifts, or even a week, as they manage limited supplies. Honeywell is adding a supply line in Scotland after the U.K. agreed to buy 70 million masks over 18 months, on top of two new facilities in the U.S.

The company recorded net income of $1.08 billion, or $1.53 a share, compared with $1.54 billion, or $2.10 a share, in the comparable quarter last year. Adjusted earnings were $1.26 a share, ahead of the $1.21 a share analysts were expecting.

The recent three-month period, which ended June 30, offers a pure look into the company's performance during the health crisis. The company's aerospace business generated $2.54 billion in sales, down 27.5% from the prior year as the pandemic led to the decimation in global travel. It cited lower demand for air-transport commercial aftermarket parts due to declines in flight hours. Honeywell makes a range of aerospace systems and technology, from electric-power systems to engine controls.

Sales in Honeywell Building Technologies fell 18.8% to $1.18 billion as demand for security, building management and fire products declined. Performance materials and technologies sales declined 18.9% to $2.22 billion, partly due to lower gas-processing projects amid weakness in the oil and gas sector.

The company said it saved $500 million during the quarter and plans to cut more costs for the rest of the year and in 2021, it said.

The company has withdrawn its guidance, citing the evolving nature of the pandemic and its effects on its supply chain and the market. Honeywell has said it expects to encounter challenges for its top line, especially in the aerospace and oil-and-gas sectors.