Honeywell International : Doc re Form 10-Q

05/06/2020 | 06:01am EDT

HONEYWELL SUBMITS QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDING MARCH 31, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 6, 2020 -- Honeywell International Inc. ("Honeywell") has submitted its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 to the National Storage Mechanism. The Form 10-Q will be available for viewing shortly for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

A copy of Honeywell's Form 10-Q is also available on its website at http://investor.honeywell.com/SEC-Filings.

Honeywell (http://www.honeywell.com/) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:          

Media                                                 Investor Relations
Nina Krauss                                       Mark Bendza
(704) 627-6035                                  (704) 627-6200
nina.krauss@honeywell.com            mark.bendza@honeywell.com


 


© PRNewswire 2020
