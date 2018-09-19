Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering : Cebu Pacific Extends Component Support Contract with HAECO ITM

19 Sep 2018

Cebu Pacific Extends Component Support Contract with HAECO ITM

HAECO ITM Limited ('HAECO ITM'), a member of the HAECO Group, announced today that it has renewed its long-term contract with Cebu Pacific Air (PSE: CEB) to provide inventory technical management support for the airline's Airbus A330-300 fleet. The contract extension covers the services of component MRO, repair management, component pooling, component engineering, stores and logistics management in Manila, Main Base Kit (MBK) services, and AOG support, ensuring Cebu Pacific's strong fleet performance with HAECO ITM's customised and cost-effective solutions.

Cebu Pacific currently has a fleet of eight Airbus A330-300 aircraft for its long-haul as well as high-traffic domestic and international routes.

Daniel Stromski, Executive General Manager of HAECO ITM, said: 'We are very happy to be able to extend this agreement with Cebu Pacific. HAECO ITM has established a strong relationship with Cebu Pacific through our high operational performance over the past five years. We will continue to support Cebu Pacific with the same high level of service delivery for the A330-300 fleet, and to continuously work on further improvements.'

Mike Szucs, Chief Executive Adviser of Cebu Pacific, said: 'Our A330 fleet is one of the densest and lightest in the world. Cebu Pacific needs an MRO partner with a proven track record and that maintains best-in-class quality standards. HAECO ITM meets our needs and has proven expertise. Over the last five years, HAECO ITM has helped us maximise aircraft availability through its strong AOG support services. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with HAECO ITM as we push forward with efforts to improve efficiency and safety.'

Cebu Pacific has one of the youngest fleets in the world, with a total of 67 aircraft with an average age of five years. The fleet is comprised of 36 Airbus A320s, five A321ceo (current engine option) aircraft, and eight A330s; as well as a fleet of eight ATR 72-500s and 10 ATR 72-600s. Between 2018 and 2022, Cebu Pacific expects delivery of two more A321ceo, five A320neo (new engine option), 32 A321neo, and six ATR 72-600 aircraft.



-End-

About HAECO ITM Limited ('HAECO ITM')

A joint venture formed in Hong Kong between HAECO and Cathay Pacific Airways in 2012, HAECO ITM provides services ranging from flexible inventory pooling options, Power-By-The-Hour support services and repair management to ad-hoc loans, exchanges and worldwide AOG support. With extensive component engineering and airline operating experience and strong in-house repair capabilities, HAECO ITM offers customised, innovative and cost-effective component management solutions with guaranteed service level and high quality component maintenance at competitive cost, ensuring customer fleet performance and technical dispatch reliability whilst providing cost visibility.

About Cebu Air Inc. (PSE: CEB)

Cebu Air Inc., operating as Cebu Pacific, is the largest carrier in the Philippine air transportation industry, offering its low-cost services to more destinations and routes with higher flight frequency within the Philippines than any other airlines. CEB and subsidiary Cebgo fly to 37 domestic and 26 international destinations, with over 108 routes spanning Asia, Australia, the Middle East and USA.

Cebu Pacific has achieved full compliance with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), joining a roster of 429 airlines worldwide that have strictly complied with the most stringent of international standards governing aviation safety.

For bookings and inquiries, guests can visit www.cebupacificair.com. The latest seat sales can be found on CEB's official Twitter (@CebuPacificAir) and Facebook pages.