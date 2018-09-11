Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co., Ltd.    0044   HK0044000302

HONG KONG AIRCRAFT ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (0044)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering : HAECO Americas Announces Bill Collins as New President of Airframe Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 03:27am CEST

11 Sep 2018


HAECO Americas Announces Bill Collins as New President of Airframe Services

HAECO Americas, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the HAECO Group, announced today that Bill Collins will join the company's leadership team as President of Airframe Services. In this role, he will oversee the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) business segment of HAECO Americas.

Mr Collins has more than 30 years' experience in the aviation industry, leading MRO operations. For the past year, he has been developing MRO practices at ICF, a global consulting and technology services provider. Prior to this, he worked with Bristow Group as Senior Vice President of Flight and Technical Operations, and with American Airlines as Corporate Vice President of Technical Operations, overseeing three sites and 1,000 aircraft. He has also held senior sales and operational roles within GE Aviation.

His career began with Texas Instruments where he designed, developed and manufactured integrated circuits for commercial, military and space use. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the Rochester Institute of Technology, and an Executive Development certificate from the Kellogg School of Business at Northwestern University.

Richard Kendall, CEO of HAECO Americas, said: 'We are delighted to have Bill Collins joining us to lead our MRO business and to direct our current expansion programme. With his broad leadership experience and depth of knowledge, he will drive us to a new level of operational performance and service excellence for the benefit of our customers.'

Mr Collins will be based at HAECO Americas' Greensboro headquarters in North Carolina, reporting directly to Mr Kendall.

-End-

About Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited ('HAECO Group')
The HAECO Group is one of the world's leading aircraft engineering and maintenance service providers. The Group provides a comprehensive range of services encompassing Airframe Services, Line Services, Cabin Solutions, Private Jet Solutions, Fleet Technical Management, Inventory Technical Management, Component Overhaul, Aerostructure Repairs, Landing Gear Services, Engine Services, Parts Manufacturing and Technical Training. The HAECO Group consists of 17 subsidiaries and affiliates, employing around 17,000 staff in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore and the United States. The HAECO Group is publicly listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 00044). HAECO Group's website: www.haeco.com

About HAECO Americas
A wholly-owned subsidiary of the HAECO Group, HAECO Americas (formerly TIMCO Aviation Services) supports global aircraft operators and owners with comprehensive aircraft care services including base maintenance from two multi-hangar locations in the U.S. The company's HAECO Cabin Solutions division provides interiors design, engineering, certification and cabin reconfiguration services, as well as manufactured products including passenger seating, structures, galleys and lavatories. HAECO Americas' website: www.haeco.aero

Disclaimer

HAECO - Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 01:26:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG AIRCRAFT ENGINEE
03:27aHONG KONG AIRCRAFT ENGINEERING : HAECO Americas Announces Bill Collins as New Pr..
PU
09/05HONG KONG AIRCRAFT ENGINEERING : HAECO Becomes Astronics CSC’s Exclusive C..
PU
08/29HONG KONG AIRCRAFT ENGINEERING CO., : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/02HONG KONG AIRCRAFT ENGINEERING CO., : half-yearly earnings release
07/11HAECO ITM Ltd. Trusts Ramco Aviation Suite
AQ
07/11HONG KONG AIRCRAFT ENGINEERING : HAECO ITM Deploys Ramco Aviation Suite in its O..
PU
07/10HONG KONG AIRCRAFT ENGINEERING : HAECO Cabin Solutions Becomes an Airbus Supplie..
PU
07/07HONG KONG AIRCRAFT ENGINEERING : Ex-HAECO manager charged with fraud
AQ
06/29HONG KONG AIRCRAFT ENGINEERING : List of Directors and their Role and Function
PU
06/29HONG KONG AIRCRAFT ENGINEERING : Appointment of Independent Financial Adviser
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017SWIRE PACIFIC : Priced Below The Sum Of Its Parts 
Chart HONG KONG AIRCRAFT ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG AIRCRAFT ENGINEE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kin Wing Tang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Merlin Bingham Swire Chairman
Rebecca Sharpe Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Christopher Patrick Gibbs Non-Executive Director
Pak Wing Tse Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG AIRCRAFT ENGINEERING CO., LTD.37.60%1 461
AENA-15.95%24 615
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS19.68%21 687
SYDNEY AIRPORT HOLDINGS PTY LTD4.11%11 762
FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG-13.01%6 138
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFICO SABDECV-3.04%5 692
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.