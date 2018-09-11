Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering : HAECO Americas Announces Bill Collins as New President of Airframe Services

11 Sep 2018

HAECO Americas Announces Bill Collins as New President of Airframe Services

HAECO Americas, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the HAECO Group, announced today that Bill Collins will join the company's leadership team as President of Airframe Services. In this role, he will oversee the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) business segment of HAECO Americas.

Mr Collins has more than 30 years' experience in the aviation industry, leading MRO operations. For the past year, he has been developing MRO practices at ICF, a global consulting and technology services provider. Prior to this, he worked with Bristow Group as Senior Vice President of Flight and Technical Operations, and with American Airlines as Corporate Vice President of Technical Operations, overseeing three sites and 1,000 aircraft. He has also held senior sales and operational roles within GE Aviation.

His career began with Texas Instruments where he designed, developed and manufactured integrated circuits for commercial, military and space use. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the Rochester Institute of Technology, and an Executive Development certificate from the Kellogg School of Business at Northwestern University.

Richard Kendall, CEO of HAECO Americas, said: 'We are delighted to have Bill Collins joining us to lead our MRO business and to direct our current expansion programme. With his broad leadership experience and depth of knowledge, he will drive us to a new level of operational performance and service excellence for the benefit of our customers.'

Mr Collins will be based at HAECO Americas' Greensboro headquarters in North Carolina, reporting directly to Mr Kendall.

About Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited ('HAECO Group')

The HAECO Group is one of the world's leading aircraft engineering and maintenance service providers. The Group provides a comprehensive range of services encompassing Airframe Services, Line Services, Cabin Solutions, Private Jet Solutions, Fleet Technical Management, Inventory Technical Management, Component Overhaul, Aerostructure Repairs, Landing Gear Services, Engine Services, Parts Manufacturing and Technical Training. The HAECO Group consists of 17 subsidiaries and affiliates, employing around 17,000 staff in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore and the United States. The HAECO Group is publicly listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 00044). HAECO Group's website: www.haeco.com

About HAECO Americas

A wholly-owned subsidiary of the HAECO Group, HAECO Americas (formerly TIMCO Aviation Services) supports global aircraft operators and owners with comprehensive aircraft care services including base maintenance from two multi-hangar locations in the U.S. The company's HAECO Cabin Solutions division provides interiors design, engineering, certification and cabin reconfiguration services, as well as manufactured products including passenger seating, structures, galleys and lavatories. HAECO Americas' website: www.haeco.aero