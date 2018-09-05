Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering : HAECO Becomes Astronics CSC’s Exclusive Component Services Provider for IFEC Products in Asia Pacific

5 Sep 2018

HAECO Becomes Astronics CSC's Exclusive Component Services Provider for IFEC Products in Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited ('HAECO Group') announced today that it has entered into a long-term agreement with Astronics Connectivity Systems and Certification ('Astronics CSC'), a wholly owned subsidiary of Astronics Corporation. The corporation is a leading provider of advanced technologies for the global aerospace, defence, and semiconductor industries. Under the agreement, the two companies will establish a service centre in Xiamen, China to provide Astronics and its airline customers with Line Replaceable Unit ('LRU') services in China and Asia Pacific.

In accordance with the agreement, HAECO Group subsidiary HAECO Co¬mponent Overhaul (Xiamen) Ltd. will establish a fulfilment centre providing specialised engineering and component services, including testing, maintenance and repair for Astronics CSC's Summit™ LRUs. As an authorised repair centre for a wide range of component OEMs, HAECO Component Overhaul (Xiamen) has a proven track record of serving the component repair needs of airlines in the region.

Clement Au, General Manager of HAECO Component Overhaul (Xiamen), said: 'We are excited to begin a business partnership with Astronics CSC. With our combined technical expertise and vast experience, we are confident that the Component Services Centre will provide reliable, high quality in-flight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) product maintenance services to airlines in the Asia Pacific region.'

Astronics CSC selected HAECO for this partnership because of the company's comprehensive aircraft engineering and maintenance operations in the Asia Pacific region. 'As demand for our Summit line of IFEC products is increasing in the Asia Pacific and China markets, we sought to partner with a regional component service and repair centre to deliver localised support for these customers,' said Michael Kuehn, President of Astronics CSC. 'We look forward to strengthening our relationship with HAECO,' Mr Kuehn added.

Astronics CSC is the global market leader for IFEC solutions for aircraft. The company specialises in connectivity hardware, integration engineering, and certification services. Together with other Astronics subsidiaries, Astronics CSC offers the most complete set of IFEC hardware solutions available from a single vendor.

About Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited ('HAECO Group')

The HAECO Group is one of the world's leading aircraft engineering and maintenance service providers. The Group provides a comprehensive range of services encompassing Airframe Services, Line Services, Cabin Solutions, Private Jet Solutions, Fleet Technical Management, Inventory Technical Management, Component Overhaul, Aerostructure Repairs, Landing Gear Services, Engine Services, Parts Manufacturing and Technical Training. The HAECO Group consists of 17 subsidiaries and affiliates, employing around 17,000 staff in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore and the United States. The HAECO Group is publicly listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 00044). HAECO Group's website: www.haeco.com

About Astronics Corporation

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) serves the world's aerospace, defense and semiconductor industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, military branches, completion centers and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics. For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com