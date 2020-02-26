Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : GREEN APPLICATION FORM 0 02/26/2020 | 06:13pm EST Send by mail :

Terms defined in the 請表格所使用的詞語與招股章程所界定者具相同涵義。 Prospectus have the same meaning when used in this Application Form unless defined herein. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange" ) and 香港交易及結算所有限公司、香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）及香港中央結算有限公司（「香港結算」）對本申 Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ( "HKSCC" ) take no responsibility for the contents of this Application 請表格的內容概不負責，對其準確性或完整性亦不發表任何聲明，並明確表示概不就因本申請表格全部或任何部分內 Form, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any 容而產生或因依賴該等內容而引致的任何損失承擔任何責任。 loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of this Application Form. A copy of this Application Form, together with a copy of each of the WHITE and YELLOW Application Forms, 本申請表格副本連同白色及黃色申請表格副本、招股章程及招股章程附錄七「送呈香港公司註冊處處長的文件」一段 the Prospectus and the other documents specified in the paragraph headed "Documents delivered to the Registrar of 所列的其他文件，已遵照香港法例第32章公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例第342C條的規定，送呈香港公司註冊處處長登 Companies in Hong Kong" in Appendix VII to the Prospectus have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in 記。聯交所、香港結算、香港證券及期貨事務監察委員會（「證監會」）及 香港公司註冊處處長對任何此等文件的內容 Hong Kong as required by Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance 概不負責。 (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). The Stock Exchange, HKSCC, the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "SFC" ) and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility as to the contents of any of these documents. Your attention is drawn to the paragraph headed "Personal Data" in the section headed "How to Apply for the Hong Kong 閣下敬請留意招股章程「如何申請香港發售股份」一節「個人資料」一段，當中載有本公司及其香港股份過戶登記分處 Offer Shares" in the Prospectus which sets out the policies and practices of the Company and its Hong Kong Branch 有關個人資料及遵守《個人資料（私隱）條例》的政策及慣例。 Share Registrar in relation to personal data and compliance with the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance. Nothing in this Application Form or the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor 本申請表格或招股章程所載者概不構成出售要約或要約購買的游說，而 在任何作出有關要約、游說或出售即屬違法的 shall there be any sale of Hong Kong Offer Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sales would be 司法權區內，概不得出售任何香港發售股份。本申請表格及招股章程不 得 在美國境內直接或間接派發，而此項申請亦 unlawful. This Application Form and the Prospectus are not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United 並非在美國出售股份的要約。發售股份並無亦將不會根據美國《證券法》或 美國任何州證券法登記，且不得在美國境 States, nor is this application an offer of Shares for sale in the United States. The Offer Shares have not been and will not 內發售、出售、抵押或轉讓，惟根據美國《證券法 免登記規定或並非受該等登記規定規限 》及適用美國州證券法獲豁 be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities law in the United States and may not be offered, sold, 的交易除外。發售股份只可依據美國《證券法》S規例以及進 售的各 司法權區適用法例於離岸交易中在美 行發售及出 pledged or transferred within the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, 國境外提呈發售及出售。將 發售股份的公開發 不會於美國進行 售。 the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. The Offer Shares may only be offered and sold outside the United States in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act and the applicable laws of each jurisdiction where those offers and sales occur. No public offering of the Offer Shares will be made in the United States. This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in 在任何根據有關法律不得發送、派發或複製本申請 及招股章程的司法權區內，概不得以任何方式發送或派發或複 表格 any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under 製（全部或 部分 予 閣下本人。概不得發送或派發或複製本申 ）本申請表格及招股章程 。本 申請表格及招股章程僅致 the law of that jurisdiction. This Application Form and the Prospectus are addressed to you personally. Any forwarding 請表格或 招股章程的全部或部分。如 未 國《證券法》或其他司法權區的適用法律。 能遵守此項指令，可能違反美 or distribution or reproduction of this Application Form or the Prospectus in whole or in part is unauthorised. Failure to comply with this directive may result in a violation of the U.S. Securities Act or the applicable laws of other jurisdictions. The allocation of the Offer Shares between the Hong Kong Public Offering and the International Placing will be subject 香港公開發售與國際配售之間的發售股 按招 「全球發售的架構及條件」一節所述作出重新調整。聯席 份分配可 股章程 to reallocation as described in the section headed "Structure and Conditions of the Global Offering" in the Prospectus. 全球協調人可 自國際配售重新分配發售股份至香港公開 ，以滿足香港公開發售的有效申請。根據聯交所發出的指 發售 The Joint Global Coordinators may reallocate Offer Shares from the International Placing to the Hong Kong Public 引信HKEX-GL91-18 ，倘有關重新分配乃根據上市 規則第18 項應用指引以外者作出，則可重新分配至香港公開發售的 Placing to satisfy valid applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering. In accordance with Guidance Letter HKEX- 發售股份最高總數在有關重 新分配後不得多於初 步分配至香港公開發售的兩倍（即50,000,000股發售股份）。 GL91-18 issued by the Stock Exchange, if such reallocation is done other than pursuant to Practice Note 18 of the Listing Rules, the maximum total number of Offer Shares that may be available under the Hong Kong Public Offering following such reallocation shall be not more than double the initial allocation to the Hong Kong Public Offering (i.e. 50,000,000 Offer Shares). To: Sunlight Technology Holdings Limited 致： 深藍科技控股有限公司 The Sole Sponsor 人 獨家保薦 The Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners and the Joint Lead Managers 聯席全球協調人、聯 席賬簿管理人及聯席牽頭經辦人 The Hong Kong Underwriters 包銷商 香港 1 We confirm that we have (i) complied with the Guidelines for Electronic Public Offerings and the OperationalProcedures for HK eIPO White Form Applications submitted via banks/stock brokers and all applicable laws and regulations (whether statutory or otherwise) in relation to the provision of our HK eIPO White Form services in connection with the Hong Kong Public Offering; and (ii) read the terms and conditions and application procedures set out in the Prospectus and this Application Form and agree to be bound by them. Applying on behalf of each of the underlying applicants to whom this application relates, we: apply for the number of Hong Kong Offer Shares set out below, on the terms and conditions of the Prospectus and this Application Form, and subject to the Memorandum and the Articl es of Association of the Company; • enclose payment in full for the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, including 1% erage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee; • confirm that the underlying applicants have undertaken and agreed to cept the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, or any lesser number allocated to such underlying applicants on this application; undertake and confirm that the underlying applicant(s) and the person for whose benefit the unde rlying applicant(s) is/are applying has/have not applied for or taken up, or indicated an interest for, or rec eived or been placed or allocated (including conditionally and/or onally), and will not apply for or take up, or indicate an interest for, any Offer Shares under the International Placing nor participate in the International Placing; understand that these declarations and representations will be relied upon by the Com pany and the Joint Global Coordinators deciding whether or not to make any allot ment of Hong Kong Of fer Shares in response to this application, and that the underlying applicants may be cuted if they m ade a false declaration; • authorise the Company to place the name(s) applicant s(s) on the register of members of of the underlyi the Company as the holder(s) of any Hong Kong Offer Share to be al ed to them, and the Company lott and/or its agent (subject to the terms and conditions set out in this Ap plication Form) send any share certificate(s) and/or any nd cheque(s) r e- ent instructions (where applicable) Auto Refund refu and/o paym by ordinary post at that underl appli dress procedures prescribed in this cant' s own risk to the ad Application Form and in the Prospectus; request that a ny e -Auto Refund payment instructi ons be desp atched to the application payment account where the licants had paid the application monies from a single bank account; • request that any refund cheque(s) be made payab to the underlying applicant(s) who had used multiple bank accounts to pay the application monies and to send any such refund cheque(s) by ordinary post at that underlying applicant' s own risk to the address stated on the application in accordance with the procedures prescribed in this Application From and in the Prospectus; confirm that each underlying application has r ead the terms and conditions and application procedures set out in this Application Form, in the Prospe and in the designated website at www.hkeipo.hk or IPO App and agree to be bound by th em; represent, warrant and undertake that the underlying applicants understand that the Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and the underlying applicant is outside the United States (as defined in Regulation S) or is a person described in paragraph (h)(3) of Rule 902 of Regulation S;

represent, warrant and undertake that the allotment of or application for the Hong Kong Offer Shares to the underlying applicant or by underlying applicant or for whose benefit this application is made would not require the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers and the Underwriters, to comply with any requirements under any law or regulation (whether or not having the force of law) of any territory outside Hong Kong; and

agree that this application, any acceptance of it and the resulting contract, will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of Hong Kong. 吾等確 認，吾等已(i)遵守《電子公開發售指引》及透過銀行╱股票經紀遞交網上白表申請的運作程序以及與吾等就 香港公開發售提供網上白表服務有關的所有適用法例及規例（不論屬法定或其他者）；及(ii)閱讀招股章程及本申請 表格所載條款及條件以及申請手續，並同意受其約束。為了代表與本申請有關的每名相關申請人作出申請，吾等： ‧ 按照招股章程及本申請表格的條款及條件，並在 貴公司組織章程大綱及細則規限下，申請以下數目的香港 發售股份； ‧ 夾附申請香港發售股份所需的全數付款（包括1%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%聯交所交易 費）； ‧ 確認相關申請人已承諾及同意接納該等相關申請人根據本申請所申請的香港發售股份，或該等相關申請人根 據本申請獲分配的任何較少數目的香港發售股份； ‧ 承諾及確認相關申請人及相關申請人為其利益而提出申請的人士並無申請或承購，或表示有意認購或收取或 獲配售或分配（包括有條件及╱或暫定），並將不會申請或承購或表示有意認購國際配售的項下任何發售股 份，亦不會參與國際配售； ‧ 明白 貴公司、聯席全球協調人將依賴此等聲明及陳述，以決定申請配發任何香港發售股份，及相關申請人 如作出虛假聲明，可能會遭受檢控； ‧ 授權 貴公司將相關申請人的姓名╱名稱列入 貴公司股東名冊內，作為任何將配發予相關申請人的香港發 售股份的持有人，而 貴公司及╱或其代理（在符合本申請表格所載的條款及條件的情況下）根據本申請表 格及招股章程所載程序按本申請表格上所示地址以普通郵遞方式寄發任何股票及╱或任何退款支票及╱或自 動電子退款指示（如適用），郵誤風險概由該相關申請人承擔； ‧ 倘申請人使用單一銀行賬戶支付申請股款，要求任何自動電子退款指示將發送至申請付款賬戶內； ‧ 要求任何以多個銀行賬戶繳交申請款項的申請人的退款支票以相關申請人為抬頭人，並根據本申請表格及招 股章程所述程序將任何有關退款支票以普通郵遞方式寄發到申請所列的地址，郵誤風險概由相關申請人承 擔； ‧ 確認各相關申請人已閱讀本申請表格、招股章程及指定網站www.hkeipo.hk或IPO App所載條款及條件以及 申請手續，並同意受其約束； ‧ 聲明、保證及承諾相關申請人明白股份不曾亦不會根據美國《證券法》登記且相關申請人身處美國境外（定義 見S規例）或為S規例第902條(h)(3)段所述人士； ‧ 聲明、保證及承諾向相關申請人或由相關申請人或為其利益而提出本申請的人士配發或申請認購香港發售股 份，不會引致 貴公司、獨家保薦人、聯席全球協調人、聯席賬簿管理人、聯席牽頭經辦人及包銷商遵從香 港以外任何地區的法律或規例（不論是否具法律效力）的任何規定；及 ‧ 同意本申請、任何對本申請的接納以及因而訂立的合約，將受香港法律管轄及按其詮釋。 Signature Date 簽名 日期 Name of applicant Capacity 申請人姓名╱名稱 身份 2 3 We, on behalf of the Hong Kong Offer Shares on behalf of the underlying applicants whose details are contained in the read only CD-ROM Total number of Shares underlying applicants, submitted with this application form. 股份總數 香港發售股份（代表相關申請人，其詳細資料載於連同本申請表格遞交的唯讀光碟）。 offer to purchase 吾等（代表相關申請人） 要約購買 Total of cheque(s) Cheque number(s) 現夾附合共 張支票 支票編號 are enclosed for HK$ Name of Bank a total sum of 銀行名稱 總金額為 港元 4 Please use BLOCK letters 請用正楷填寫 Name of HK eIPO White Form Service Provider 網上白表服務供應商名稱 Chinese Name HK eIPO White Form Service Provider ID 中文名稱 網上白表服務供應商身份證明號碼 Name of contact person Contact number Fax number 聯絡人姓名 聯絡電話號碼 傳真號碼 Address For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫 地址 Lodged by 申請由以下經紀遞交 Broker no. 經紀號碼 Broker' s Chop 經紀印章 For bank use 此欄供銀行填寫 HONG KONG PUBLIC OFFERING - HK eIPO WHITE FORM SERVICE PROVIDER APPLICATION FORM 香港公開發售-網上白表服務供應商申請表格 Please use this Application Form if you are a HK eIPO White Form Service Provider and are applying for Hong Kong Offer Shares on behalf of underlying applicants. 倘 閣下為網上白表服務供應商，並代表相關申請人申請認購香港發售股份，請使用本申請表格。 GUIDELINES TO COMPLETING THIS APPLICATION FORM 填寫本申請表格的指引 References to boxes below are to the numbered boxes on this Application Form. 下列號碼乃本申請表格中各欄的編號。 1 Sign and date the application form in Box 1. Only a written signature will be accepted. 1 在申請表格欄1簽署及填上日期。僅接受親筆簽名。 The name and the representative capacity of the signatory should also be stated. 簽署人的姓名╱名稱及代表身份亦必須註明。 To apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares using this Application Form, you must be named in the list of HK 如要使用本申請表格申請香港發售股份， 閣下必須為名列於證監會公佈的網上白表服務供應商名單 eIPO White Form Service Providers who may provide HK eIPO White Form services in relation to the 內可以就香港公開發售提供網上白表服務的人士。 Hong Kong Public Offering, which was released by the SFC. 2 Put in Box 2 (in figures) the total number of Hong Kong Offer Shares for which you wish to apply on 2 在欄2填上 閣下欲代表相關申請人申請認購的香港發售股份總數（請填寫數字）。 behalf of the underlying applicants. Applicant details of the underlying applicants on whose behalf you are applying must be contained in one 閣下代其作出申請的相關申請人資料，必須載於連同本申請表格遞交的一個唯讀光碟格式資料檔案 data file in read-onlyCD-ROM format submitted together with this Application Form. 內。 3 Complete your payment details in Box 3. 3 在欄3填上 閣下付款的詳細資料。 You must state in this box the number of cheque(s) you are enclosing together with this Application Form; 閣下必須在此欄註明 閣下連同本申請表格夾附的支票數目；並在每張支票的背面註明(i)閣下的網上 and you must state on the reverse of each of those cheque(s) (i) your HK eIPO White Form Service 白表服務供應商身份證明號碼及(ii)載有相關申請人申請詳細資料的資料檔案的檔案編號。 Provider ID and (ii) the file number of the data file containing application details of the underlying applicant(s). The dollar amount(s) stated in this box must be equal to the amount payable for the total number of Hong 此欄所註明的金額必須與欄2所申請認購的香港發售股份總數應付的金額相同。 Kong Offer Shares applied for in Box 2. All cheque(s) and this Application Form together with a sealed envelope containing the CD-ROM, if any, 所有支票及本申請表格，連同載有該光碟的密封信封（如有）必須放進蓋上 閣下公司印章的信封內。 must be placed in the envelope bearing your company chop. For payments by cheque, the cheque must: 如以支票繳付股款，該支票必須： • be in Hong Kong dollars; ‧ 為港元支票； • be drawn on a Hong Kong dollar bank account in Hong Kong; ‧ 以在香港開設的港元銀行賬戶開出； • show your (or your nominee' s) account name; ‧ 顯示 閣下（或 閣下代理人）的賬戶名稱； • be made payable to "BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) NOMINEES LIMITED - SUNLIGHT ‧ 註明抬頭人為「中國銀行（香港）代理人有限公司-深藍科技公開發售」； TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC OFFER" ; • be crossed "Account Payee Only" ; ‧ 劃線註明「只准入抬頭人賬戶」； • not be post dated; and ‧ 不得為期票；及 • be signed by the authorized signatories of the HK eIPO White Form Service Provider. ‧ 由網上白表服務供應商的授權簽署人簽署。 Your application may be rejected if any of these requirements is not met or if the cheque is dishonoured 倘未能符合任何此等規定或倘支票首次過戶不獲兌現， 下的申請可遭拒絕受理。 閣 on its first presentation. It is your responsibility to ensure that details on the cheque(s) submitted correspond with the application 閣下有責任確保所遞交的支票上的詳細資料與就本申請遞交的光碟或資料檔案所載的申請詳細資料相 details contained in the CD-ROM or data file submitted in respect of this application. The Company and 同。倘出現差異，本公司及聯席全球協調人有絕對 酌情權拒絕任何申請。 the Joint Global Coordinators have full discretion to reject any applications in the case of discrepancies. No receipt will be issued for sums paid on application. 本公司不會就申請時繳付的款項發出收據。 4 Insert your details in Box 4 (using BLOCK letters). 4 在欄4填上 閣下的詳細資料（用正楷填寫）。 You should write the name, Hong Kong Identity Card number and address of the HK eIPO White Form 閣下必須在此欄填上 服務供應商的名稱、香港身份證號 碼及地址。 閣下亦必須填寫 閣下 網上白表 Service Provider in this box. You should also include the name and telephone number of the contact 營業地點的聯絡人士 如適用）經紀號碼及加蓋經 。 的姓名及電話號碼及 紀印章 person at your place of business and where applicable, the Broker No. and Broker' s Chop. PERSONAL DATA 個人資料 Personal Information Collection Statement 個人資料收集聲明 The main provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the 香港法例第 資 私隱）條例》（「《條例》」）中的主要條文於1996年12月20日在香港生效。此份 86章《個人 料（ "Ordinance" ) came into effect in Hong Kong on 20 December 1996. This Personal Information Collection 個人資料收集聲明是向股份申請人 及持有人說明本公司及香港股份過戶登記分處有關個人資料及《條例》政 Statement informs the applicant for and holder of the Shares of the policies and practices of the Company and 策及慣例。 the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar in relation to personal data and the Ordinance. 1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data 1. 收集 閣下個人資 料的原因 From time to time it is necessary for the applicants and the holders for securities or registered holders of securities to supply their latest correct personal data to the Company or its agents and/or its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar when applying for securities or transferring securities into or out of their names or in procuring the services of the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar. Failure to supply the requested data may result in your application for securities being rejected or indelay or inability of the Company and/or its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar to effect transfers or otherwisrender their services. It may also prevent or delay registration or transfer of the Hong Kong Offer Shareswhich you have successfully applied for and/or the despatch of Share certificate(s), and/or the despatch of the e-AutoRefund payment instructions, and/or the despatch of refund cheque(s) to which you are entitled. It is important that the applicants and the holders of securities inform the Company and the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar immediately of any inaccuracies in the personal data supplied. 2. Purposes The personal data of the applicants and the holders of securities may be used, he ld and/or stor (by whatever means) for the following purposes: processing of your application and e-Refund payment instructions/re fund cheque, wh ere appli cable, and verification of compliance with the terms and application proced ures set out in this f orm and t he Prospectus and announcing results of allocations of the Hong Kong Offe Shares;

e-Refund payment instructions/re ere appli and verification of compliance with the terms and application proced orm and t Prospectus and announcing results of allocations of the Hong Shares; enabling compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in Hong Kong and elsewhere; ‧ registering new issues or transfers into or out of the names of holders of securities inclu where applicable, in the name of HKSCC Nominees; ‧ maintaining or updating the registers of holders of Company; urities of th ‧ conducting or assisting the conduct of signature verifications, any other verifica or exchange of information; ‧ establishing benefit entitlements of holders of the such as dividends, rights of securities mpany, issues and bonus issues, etc.; ‧ distributing communica tio ns from the mpany and its subsidiaries ‧ compiling statistical and inve nformatio stor profile making disclosur es as required by laws, rules or egulations; ‧ disclosing identitiesof successful applicants by ay of pressannouncement(s) or otherwise; disclosing rele vant information to facilitate claims on entitle ments; and

claims on ments; and any other incid ental or associated purposes re l ating to the above and/or to enable the Company and the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar to disch arge their obligations to holders of securities and/or regulators and any other purpose to which the h o lders of securities may from time to time agree. 3. Transfer of personal data 證券申請人及持有人或證券登記持有人申請證券或將證券轉往其名下，或將名下證券轉讓予他人，或 要求香港股份過戶登記 分處提供服務時，須不時向本公司或其代理及╱或其香港股份過戶登記分處提 供其最新的 準確個人資料。 未能提供所要求的資料可能導致 閣下的證券申請被拒絕或延遲。或本公司及╱或其香港股份過戶登 記分處無法落實證券轉讓或以其他方式提供服務。此舉亦可能妨礙或延遲登記或轉讓閣下獲接納申 請的香港發售股份及╱或寄發股票及╱或發送電子自動退款指示及╱或寄發 閣下應得的退款支票。 重要提示：證券申請人及持有人所提供的個人資料如有任何錯誤，須立即通知本公司及香港股份過戶 登記分處。 目的

證券申請人及持有人的個人資料可作以下目的使用、持有及 ╱ 或保存（無論以任何種方式）： 處理 閣下的申請及電子退款指示 ╱ 退款支票（如適用）及核實是否符合本表格及招股章程所載 條款及申請手續及公佈香港發售股份的分配結果；

退款支票（如適用）及核實是否符合本表格及招股章程所載 條款及申請手續及公佈香港發售股份的分配結果； 使香港及其他地區的所有適用法律及法規得到遵守；

以證券持有人（包括以香港結算代理人（如適用））的名義登記新發行證券或轉讓或受讓證券；

存置或更新本公司證券持有人的名冊；

進行或協助進行簽名核對、任何其他核對或交換資料；

確定本公司證券持有人的受益權利，如股息、供股及紅股等；

分發本公司及其附屬公司的公司通訊；

編製統計資料及證券持有人資料；

遵照法例、規則或規例的要求作出披露；

透過報章公佈或其他方式披露成功申請人士的身份；

披露有關資料以便就權益提出申索；及

與上述者有關的任何其他附帶或相關目的及 ╱ 或使本公司及香港股份過戶登記分處能履行對證 券持有人及 ╱ 或監管機構承擔的責任及證券持有人不時同意的任何其他目的。 轉交個人資料 Personal data held by the Company nd theHong Kong Branch Share Registrar relating to the applicants and the holders of securities will be kept confidential but the Company and its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving the above purposes or any of them, make such enquiries as they consider necessary to confirm the accuracy of the personal data and in particular, they may disclose, obtain, transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) the personal data of the applicants and the holders of securities to, from or with any and all of the following persons and entities: 本公司及香港股份過戶登記分處會對證券申請人及持有人的個人資料保密，但本公司及其香港股份過 戶登記分處可以在為達到上述目的而作出彼等視為必要之查詢以確定個人資料的準確性，尤其可能會 向、從或連同下列任何及所有人士及機構披露、獲取或轉交證券申請人及持有人的個人資料（無論在 香港境內或境外）： ‧ the Company or its appointed agents such as financial advisers, receiving banker and overseas ‧ 本公司或其委任的代理，如財務顧問、收款銀行及海外過戶登記總處； principal registrar; ‧ where applicants for securities request deposit into CCASS, to HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees, who ‧ 如證券申請人要求將證券存於中央結算系統、香港結算或香港結算代理人，彼等將會就中央結算 will use the personal data for the purposes of operating CCASS; 系統的運作使用有關個人資料； ‧ any agents, contractors or third - party service providers who offer administrative, ‧ 向本公司及╱或香港股份過戶登記分處提供與其各自業務運作有關的行政、電訊、電腦、付款 telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to the Company and/or the Hong Kong 或其他服務的任何代理、承辦商或第三方服務供應商； Branch Share Registrar in connection with the operation of their respective businesses; ‧ the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other statutory, regulatory or governmental bodies; and ‧ 聯交所、證監會及任何其他法定、監管或政府機關；及 ‧ any other persons or institutions with which the holders of securities have or propose to have ‧ 證券持有人與其進行或擬進行交易的任何其他人士或機構，如其銀行、律師、會計師或股票經紀 dealings, such as their bankers, solicitors, accountants or stockbrokers, etc. 等。 4. Retention of personal data 4. 個人資料的保留 The Company and its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar will keep the personal data of the applicants 本公司及其香港股份過戶登記分處將按收集個人資料所需的用途保留證券申請人及持有人的個人資 and holders of securities for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes for which the personal data were 料。無需保留的個人資料將會根據《條例》銷毀或處理。 collected. Personal data which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with in accordance with the Ordinance. 5. Access and correction of personal data 5. 查閱及更正個人資料 The Ordinance provides the applicants and the holders of securities with rights to ascertain whether the Company or the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar hold their personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, 《條例》賦予證券申請人及證券持有人權利以確定本公司或香港股份過戶登記分處是否持有其個人資 and to correct any data that is inaccurate. In accordance with the Ordinance, the Company and the Hong 料、索取有關資料副本及更正任何不準確之資料。根據《條例》規定，本公司及香港股份過戶登記分 Kong Branch Share Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of any data 處有權就處理任何查閱資料的要求收取合理費用。所有關於查閱資料或更正資料或查詢資料政策及慣 access request. All requests for access to data or correction of data or for information regarding policies 例及所持有資料類別的要求，應按照招股章程「公司資料」一節中披露的本公司註冊辦事處或根據適 and practices and the kinds of data held should be addressed to the Company at its registered office 用法律不時通知的地址，向本公司的公司秘書或（視乎情況而定）香港股份過戶登記分處屬下就《條 disclosed in the section headed "Corporate Information" in the Prospectus or as notified from time to time 例》所指的私隱事務主任提出。 in accordance with applicable law, for the attention of the Company secretary or (as the case may be) the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar for the attention of the Privacy Compliance Officer for the purposes of the Ordinance. By signing an Application Form, you agree to all of the above. 閣下簽署申請表格，即表示同意上述各項。 DELIVERY OF THIS APPLICATION FORM 交本申請表格 This completed Application Form, together with the appropriate cheque(s) together with a sealed envelope 經填妥的申請表格，連同適用支票及載有光碟的密封信封，必須於2020年3月3日（星期二）下午四時前，送 containing the CD-ROM, must be submitted to the following receiving bank by 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 3 March 達下列收款銀行： 2020: Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited 中國銀行（香港）有限公司 6/F, Bank of China Centre 西九龍 11 Hoi Fai Road 海輝道11號 West Kowloon 中銀中心6樓 Attachments Original document

