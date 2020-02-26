Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : GREEN APPLICATION FORM

Offer Shares" in the Prospectus which sets out the policies and practices of the Company and its Hong Kong Branch
有關個人資料及遵守《個人資料（私隱）條例》的政策及慣例。
Share Registrar in relation to personal data and compliance with the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance.
Nothing in this Application Form or the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor
本申請表格或招股章程所載者概不構成出售要約或要約購買的游說，而
在任何作出有關要約、游說或出售即屬違法的
shall there be any sale of Hong Kong Offer Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sales would be
司法權區內，概不得出售任何香港發售股份。本申請表格及招股章程不
得
在美國境內直接或間接派發，而此項申請亦
unlawful. This Application Form and the Prospectus are not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United
並非在美國出售股份的要約。發售股份並無亦將不會根據美國《證券法》或
美國任何州證券法登記，且不得在美國境
States, nor is this application an offer of Shares for sale in the United States. The Offer Shares have not been and will not
內發售、出售、抵押或轉讓，惟根據美國《證券法
免登記規定或並非受該等登記規定規限
》及適用美國州證券法獲豁
be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities law in the United States and may not be offered, sold,
的交易除外。發售股份只可依據美國《證券法》S規例以及進
售的各
司法權區適用法例於離岸交易中在美
行發售及出
pledged or transferred within the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to,
國境外提呈發售及出售。將
發售股份的公開發
不會於美國進行
售。
the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. The Offer Shares may
only be offered and sold outside the United States in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S.
Securities Act and the applicable laws of each jurisdiction where those offers and sales occur. No public offering of the
Offer Shares will be made in the United States.
This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in
在任何根據有關法律不得發送、派發或複製本申請
及招股章程的司法權區內，概不得以任何方式發送或派發或複
表格
any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under
製（全部或
部分
予 閣下本人。概不得發送或派發或複製本申
）本申請表格及招股章程
。本
申請表格及招股章程僅致
the law of that jurisdiction. This Application Form and the Prospectus are addressed to you personally. Any forwarding
請表格或
招股章程的全部或部分。如
未
國《證券法》或其他司法權區的適用法律。
能遵守此項指令，可能違反美
or distribution or reproduction of this Application Form or the Prospectus in whole or in part is unauthorised. Failure to
comply with this directive may result in a violation of the U.S. Securities Act or the applicable laws of other jurisdictions.
The allocation of the Offer Shares between the Hong Kong Public Offering and the International Placing will be subject
香港公開發售與國際配售之間的發售股
按招
「全球發售的架構及條件」一節所述作出重新調整。聯席
份分配可
股章程
to reallocation as described in the section headed "Structure and Conditions of the Global Offering" in the Prospectus.
全球協調人可
自國際配售重新分配發售股份至香港公開
，以滿足香港公開發售的有效申請。根據聯交所發出的指
發售
The Joint Global Coordinators may reallocate Offer Shares from the International Placing to the Hong Kong Public
引信HKEX-GL91-18
，倘有關重新分配乃根據上市
規則第18
項應用指引以外者作出，則可重新分配至香港公開發售的
Placing to satisfy valid applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering. In accordance with Guidance Letter HKEX-
發售股份最高總數在有關重
新分配後不得多於初
步分配至香港公開發售的兩倍（即50,000,000股發售股份）。
GL91-18 issued by the Stock Exchange, if such reallocation is done other than pursuant to Practice Note 18 of the Listing
Rules, the maximum total number of Offer Shares that may be available under the Hong Kong Public Offering following
such reallocation shall be not more than double the initial allocation to the Hong Kong Public Offering (i.e. 50,000,000
Offer Shares).
To: Sunlight Technology Holdings Limited
致：
深藍科技控股有限公司
The Sole Sponsor
人
獨家保薦
The Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners and the Joint Lead Managers
聯席全球協調人、聯
席賬簿管理人及聯席牽頭經辦人
The Hong Kong Underwriters
包銷商
香港
1 We confirm that we have (i) complied with the Guidelines for Electronic Public Offerings and the OperationalProcedures for HK eIPO White Form Applications submitted via banks/stock brokers and all applicable laws and regulations (whether statutory or otherwise) in relation to the provision of our HK eIPO White Form services in connection with the Hong Kong Public Offering; and (ii) read the terms and conditions and application procedures set out in the Prospectus and this Application Form and agree to be bound by them. Applying on behalf of each of the underlying applicants to whom this application relates, we:
apply for the number of Hong Kong Offer Shares set out below, on the terms and conditions of the Prospectus and this Application Form, and subject to the Memorandum and the Articles ofAssociation of the Company;
•
enclose payment in full for the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, including 1%
erage, 0.0027%
SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee;
•
confirm that the underlying applicants have undertaken and agreed to
cept the Hong Kong Offer
Shares
applied for, or any lesser number allocated to such underlying applicants
on this application;
undertake and confirm that the underlying applicant(s) and the person for whose benefit theunderlying applicant(s) is/are applying has/have not applied for or taken up, or indicated an interest for, or received or
been placed or allocated (including conditionally and/or onally), and will not apply for or take up, or indicate an interest for, any Offer Shares under the International Placing nor participate in the International Placing;
understand that these declarations and representations will be relied upon by theCompany and the Joint Global Coordinators deciding whether or not to make any allotment of Hong Kong Offer Shares in response
to this application, and that the underlying applicants may be
cuted if they m
ade a false declaration;
•
authorise the Company to place the name(s)
applicant
s(s) on the register of members of
of the underlyi
the Company as the holder(s) of any Hong
Kong Offer Share
to be al
ed to them, and the Company
lott
and/or its agent (subject
to the terms and conditions set out
in this
Ap
plication Form) send any share
certificate(s) and/or any
nd cheque(s)
r e-
ent instructions (where applicable)
Auto Refund
refu
and/o
paym
by ordinary post at that underl
appli
dress procedures prescribed in this
cant'
s own risk to
the ad
Application Form and in the Prospectus;
request that anye-AutoRefund payment instructions be despatched to the application payment account
where the
licants had paid the application
monies
from a single bank account;
•
request that any refund cheque(s) be made payab
to the underlying applicant(s) who had used multiple
bank accounts to pay the application monies and to send any such refund cheque(s) by ordinary post at that underlying applicant' s own risk to the address stated on the application in accordance with the procedures prescribed in this Application From and in the Prospectus;
confirm that each underlying application hasread the terms and conditions and application procedures set
out in this Application Form,
in the Prospe
and in the designated website at www.hkeipo.hk or IPO
App and agree to be bound by th
em;
represent, warrant and undertake that the underlying applicants understand that the Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and the underlying applicant is outside the United States (as defined in Regulation S) or is a person described in paragraph (h)(3) of Rule 902 of Regulation S;
represent, warrant and undertake that the allotment of or application for the Hong Kong Offer Shares to the underlying applicant or by underlying applicant or for whose benefit this application is made would not require the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers and the Underwriters, to comply with any requirements under any law or regulation (whether or not having the force of law) of any territory outside Hong Kong; and
agree that this application, any acceptance of it and the resulting contract, will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of Hong Kong.
Hong Kong Offer Shares on behalf of the underlying applicants whose details are contained in the read only CD-ROM
Total number of Shares
underlying applicants,
submitted with this application form.
股份總數
香港發售股份（代表相關申請人，其詳細資料載於連同本申請表格遞交的唯讀光碟）。
offer to purchase
吾等（代表相關申請人）
要約購買
Total of
cheque(s)
Cheque number(s)
現夾附合共
張支票
支票編號
are enclosed for
HK$
Name of Bank
a total sum of
銀行名稱
總金額為
港元
4
Please use BLOCK letters 請用正楷填寫
Name of HK eIPO White Form Service Provider
網上白表服務供應商名稱
Chinese Name
HK eIPO White Form Service Provider ID
中文名稱
網上白表服務供應商身份證明號碼
Name of contact person
Contact number
Fax number
聯絡人姓名
聯絡電話號碼
傳真號碼
Address
For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫
地址
Lodged by 申請由以下經紀遞交
Broker no.
經紀號碼
Broker' s Chop
經紀印章
For bank use 此欄供銀行填寫
HONG KONG PUBLIC OFFERING - HK eIPO WHITE FORM SERVICE PROVIDER APPLICATION FORM 香港公開發售-網上白表服務供應商申請表格
Please use this Application Form if you are a HK eIPO White Form Service Provider and are applying for Hong Kong Offer Shares on behalf of underlying applicants.
倘 閣下為網上白表服務供應商，並代表相關申請人申請認購香港發售股份，請使用本申請表格。
GUIDELINES TO COMPLETING THIS APPLICATION FORM
填寫本申請表格的指引
References to boxes below are to the numbered boxes on this Application Form.
下列號碼乃本申請表格中各欄的編號。
1
Sign and date the application form in Box 1. Only a written signature will be accepted.
1
在申請表格欄1簽署及填上日期。僅接受親筆簽名。
The name and the representative capacity of the signatory should also be stated.
簽署人的姓名╱名稱及代表身份亦必須註明。
To apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares using this Application Form, you must be named in the list of HK
如要使用本申請表格申請香港發售股份， 閣下必須為名列於證監會公佈的網上白表服務供應商名單
eIPO White Form Service Providers who may provide HK eIPO White Form services in relation to the
內可以就香港公開發售提供網上白表服務的人士。
Hong Kong Public Offering, which was released by the SFC.
2
Put in Box 2 (in figures) the total number of Hong Kong Offer Shares for which you wish to apply on
2
在欄2填上 閣下欲代表相關申請人申請認購的香港發售股份總數（請填寫數字）。
behalf of the underlying applicants.
Applicant details of the underlying applicants on whose behalf you are applying must be contained in one
閣下代其作出申請的相關申請人資料，必須載於連同本申請表格遞交的一個唯讀光碟格式資料檔案
data file in read-onlyCD-ROM format submitted together with this Application Form.
內。
3
Complete your payment details in Box 3.
3
在欄3填上 閣下付款的詳細資料。
You must state in this box the number of cheque(s) you are enclosing together with this Application Form;
閣下必須在此欄註明 閣下連同本申請表格夾附的支票數目；並在每張支票的背面註明(i)閣下的網上
and you must state on the reverse of each of those cheque(s) (i) your HK eIPO White Form Service
白表服務供應商身份證明號碼及(ii)載有相關申請人申請詳細資料的資料檔案的檔案編號。
Provider ID and (ii) the file number of the data file containing application details of the underlying
applicant(s).
The dollar amount(s) stated in this box must be equal to the amount payable for the total number of Hong
此欄所註明的金額必須與欄2所申請認購的香港發售股份總數應付的金額相同。
Kong Offer Shares applied for in Box 2.
All cheque(s) and this Application Form together with a sealed envelope containing the CD-ROM, if any,
所有支票及本申請表格，連同載有該光碟的密封信封（如有）必須放進蓋上 閣下公司印章的信封內。
must be placed in the envelope bearing your company chop.
For payments by cheque, the cheque must:
如以支票繳付股款，該支票必須：
• be in Hong Kong dollars;
‧
為港元支票；
• be drawn on a Hong Kong dollar bank account in Hong Kong;
‧
以在香港開設的港元銀行賬戶開出；
• show your (or your nominee' s) account name;
‧
顯示 閣下（或 閣下代理人）的賬戶名稱；
• be made payable to "BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) NOMINEES LIMITED - SUNLIGHT
‧
註明抬頭人為「中國銀行（香港）代理人有限公司-深藍科技公開發售」；
TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC OFFER" ;
• be crossed "Account Payee Only" ;
‧
劃線註明「只准入抬頭人賬戶」；
• not be post dated; and
‧
不得為期票；及
• be signed by the authorized signatories of the HK eIPO White Form Service Provider.
‧
由網上白表服務供應商的授權簽署人簽署。
Your application may be rejected if any of these requirements is not met or if the cheque is dishonoured
倘未能符合任何此等規定或倘支票首次過戶不獲兌現，
下的申請可遭拒絕受理。
閣
on its first presentation.
It is your responsibility to ensure that details on the cheque(s) submitted correspond with the application
閣下有責任確保所遞交的支票上的詳細資料與就本申請遞交的光碟或資料檔案所載的申請詳細資料相
details contained in the CD-ROM or data file submitted in respect of this application. The Company and
同。倘出現差異，本公司及聯席全球協調人有絕對
酌情權拒絕任何申請。
the Joint Global Coordinators have full discretion to reject any applications in the case of discrepancies.
No receipt will be issued for sums paid on application.
本公司不會就申請時繳付的款項發出收據。
4
Insert your details in Box 4 (using BLOCK letters).
4
在欄4填上 閣下的詳細資料（用正楷填寫）。
You should write the name, Hong Kong Identity Card number and address of the HK eIPO White Form
閣下必須在此欄填上
服務供應商的名稱、香港身份證號
碼及地址。
閣下亦必須填寫 閣下
網上白表
Service Provider in this box. You should also include the name and telephone number of the contact
營業地點的聯絡人士
如適用）經紀號碼及加蓋經
。
的姓名及電話號碼及
紀印章
person at your place of business and where applicable, the Broker No. and Broker' s Chop.
PERSONAL DATA
個人資料
Personal Information Collection Statement
個人資料收集聲明
The main provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the
香港法例第
資
私隱）條例》（「《條例》」）中的主要條文於1996年12月20日在香港生效。此份
86章《個人
料（
"Ordinance" ) came into effect in Hong Kong on 20 December 1996. This Personal Information Collection
個人資料收集聲明是向股份申請人
及持有人說明本公司及香港股份過戶登記分處有關個人資料及《條例》政
Statement informs the applicant for and holder of the Shares of the policies and practices of the Company and
策及慣例。
the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar in relation to personal data and the Ordinance.
1.
Reasons for the collection of your personal data
1.
收集
閣下個人資
料的原因
From time to time it is necessary for the applicants and the holders for securities or registered holders of securities to supply their latest correct personal data to the Company or its agents and/or its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar when applying for securities or transferring securities into or out of their names or in procuring the services of the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar.
Failure to supply the requested data may result in your application for securities being rejected or indelay or inability of the Company and/or its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar to effect transfers or otherwisrender their services. It may also prevent or delay registration or transfer of the Hong Kong Offer Shareswhich you have successfully applied for and/or the despatch of Share certificate(s), and/or the despatch of
the e-AutoRefund payment instructions, and/or the despatch of refund cheque(s) to which you are entitled.
It is important that the applicants and the holders of securities inform the Company and the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar immediately of any inaccuracies in the personal data supplied.
2. Purposes
The personal data of the applicants and the holders of securities may be used, he
ld and/or stor
(by
whatever means) for the following purposes:
processing of your application and e-Refund payment instructions/refundcheque,where applicable, and verification of compliance with the terms and application proceduresset out in thisform and the Prospectus and announcing results of allocations of the Hong Kong OffeShares;
enabling compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in Hong Kong and elsewhere;
‧
registering new issues or transfers into or out of the namesof holders of securities inclu
where
applicable, in the name of HKSCC Nominees;
‧
maintaining or updating the registers of holders of
Company;
urities of th
‧
conducting or assisting the conduct of signature verifications,any other verifica
or exchange of
information;
‧
establishing benefit entitlements of holders
of the
such as dividends, rights
of securities
mpany,
issues and bonus issues, etc.;
‧
distributing communica
tio
ns from the
mpany and its subsidiaries
‧
compiling statistical
and inve
nformatio
stor profile
making disclosuresas required bylaws, rules or egulations;
‧ disclosing identitiesof successful applicants by ay of pressannouncement(s) or otherwise;
disclosing relevantinformation to facilitateclaims on entitlements; and
any other incidentalor associated purposesrelating to the above and/or to enable the Company and the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar todischarge their obligations to holders of securities and/or regulators and any other purpose to which theholders of securities may from time to time agree.
Personal data held by the Company nd theHong Kong Branch Share Registrar relating to the applicants and the holders of securities will be kept confidential but the Company and its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving the above purposes or any of them, make such enquiries as they consider necessary to confirm the accuracy of the personal data and in particular, they may disclose, obtain, transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) the personal data of the applicants and the holders of securities to, from or with any and all of the following persons and entities:
