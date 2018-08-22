香港聯合交易所有限公司

(香港交易及結算所有限公司全資附屬公司)

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited)

ANNOUNCEMENT

In relation to the matter of

Bel Global Resources Holdings Limited

(Stock Code: 761)

Cancellation of listing

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the 'Exchange') announces that with effect from 9:00 am on 24 August 2018, the listing of the shares of Bel Global Resources Holdings Limited (the 'Company') on the Exchange will be cancelled under the Listing Rules.

The Exchange announces that the listing of the Company's shares will be cancelled with effect from 9:00 am on 24 August 2018 under the Listing Rules.

Trading in the Company's shares has been suspended since 4 July 2011 as the Company has failed to publish the annual results for the year ended 31 March 2011.

By 15 October 2015, the Exchange concluded that the Company has failed to comply with the requirement to have sufficient operations or assets under Rule 13.24. The Exchange placed the Company into the first, second and third delisting stages on 15 October 2015, 15 April 2016 and 24 October 2016 respectively. The third delisting stage expired on 2 May 2017. The Company did not submit any resumption proposal before expiry of the third delisting stage.

On 11 May 2017, the Listing Committee decided to cancel the listing of the Company's shares under Practice Note 17 to the Listing Rules.

On 23 May 2017, the Company sought a review by the Listing (Review) Committee of the cancellation decision. On 15 December 2017, the Listing (Review) Committee upheld the Listing Committee's decision to cancel the Company's listing. The Company then requested for a further review by the Listing Appeals Committee on the cancellation decision. On 13 August 2018, the Listing Appeals Committee upheld the Listing (Review) Committee's cancellation decision. Accordingly, the Exchange will cancel the Company's listing with effect from 9:00 am on 24 August 2018.

The Exchange has notified the Company to publish an announcement on the cancellation of its listing.

The Exchange advises shareholders of the Company who have any queries about the implications of the cancellation to obtain appropriate professional advice.

Ends