ZHENGYE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

正業國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3363)

BERMUDA SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER AGENT:

CHANGE OF ADDRESS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Zhengye International Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 19 July 2019, the Company's Bermuda principal share registrar and transfer agent "MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited" will change its address to:-

4th Floor North Cedar House

41 Cedar Avenue Hamilton HM 12 Bermuda

The Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong is still maintained by Tricor Investor Services Limited of Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

By order of the Board

Zhengye International Holdings Company Limited

Hu Zheng

Chairman

Hong Kong, 18 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprised Mr. Hu Zheng, Mr. Hu Hancheng and Mr. Hu Hanchao as executive directors, Mr. Chen Riyue as non-executive director and Mr. Chung Kwok Mo John, Mr. Liew Fui Kiang and Mr. Shin Yick Fabian as independent non-executive directors.