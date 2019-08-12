Log in
COMPLETION OF PARTIAL CANCELLATION OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020(STOCK CODE: 5190)

08/12/2019 | 07:21am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or a solicitation of an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities or an invitation to enter into an agreement to do any such things, nor is it calculated to invite any offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities.

The Company (as defined below) has not registered and does not intend to register any of the securities described herein under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act"), or the securities law of any state of the United States or other jurisdiction. The securities described herein may not be offered or sold in the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the US Securities Act) except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the US Securities Act and any applicable state or local securities laws in the United States.

Jiayuan International Group Limited

佳源國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2768)

COMPLETION OF PARTIAL CANCELLATION OF

SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020 (STOCK CODE: 5190)

Reference is made to the announcement of Jiayuan International Group Limited (the

  • Company") dated 5 July 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the Company's acceptance of a total of US$174,671,000 in principal amount of the Existing Notes validly tendered for exchange (the "Exchanged Notes"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

The Company concurrently conducted an offering of additional New Notes in the principal amount of US$50,329,000 (the "Concurrent New Money Issuance"), which had the same terms and formed a single series with the New Notes issued under the Exchange Offer. The aggregate principal amount of the New Notes issued under the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance was US$225,000,000.

- 1 -

Following completion of the Exchange Offer, all of the Exchanged Notes in the principal amount of US$174,671,000 were cancelled and the outstanding aggregate principal amount of the Existing Notes after such cancellation is US$225,329,000.

By Order of the Board

Jiayuan International Group Limited

Shum Tin Ching

Chairman

Hong Kong, 12 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises: (i) Mr. Shum Tin Ching, the Chairman and a Non-executive Director; (ii) Mr. Zhang Yi, a Vice Chairman and an Executive Director; (iii) Mr. Huang Fuqing, a Vice Chairman and an Executive Director;(iv) Ms. Cheuk Hiu Nam, an Executive Director; (v) Mr. Wang Jianfeng, an Executive Director; (vi) Mr. Tai Kwok Leung, Alexander, an Independent Non-executive Director;(vii) Dr. Cheung Wai Bun, Charles, JP, an Independent Non-executive Director;

  1. Mr. Gu Yunchang, an Independent Non-executive Director; and (ix) Mr. Shen Xiaodong, a Non-executive Director.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 11:20:10 UTC
