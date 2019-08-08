CONNECTED TRANSACTION: LOAN ARRANGEMENT

Undertakings of the Borrower

The Borrower undertakes that it will use certain shares which it holds in respect of a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange as one of the sources of funds for the repayment of the Loan and that, without the prior consent of Huandao Hotel Investment, the Borrower will not deal with the aforesaid shares in any manner, including but not limited to by way of sale, swap or gift before the full repayment of the Loan. In addition, Huandao Hotel Investment shall have the right to request the Borrower to provide a share charge over the aforesaid shares and register such share charge at the relevant registration authority at any time before the full repayment of the Loan by the Borrower.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE LOAN ARRANGEMENT

The Group is principally engaged in finance leasing, property investment, property development, bulk commodity trade (including trading of coal, steel and non-ferrous metals) and hotel and marine travelling services.

The terms of the Loan Agreement, including the interest rate applicable, were agreed by the parties after arm's length negotiations having taken into account the prevailing market interest rates and practices. The Directors consider that the Loan Arrangement would be beneficial to the Group in terms of return and risk control. In view of the above, the Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) are of the opinion that although the Loan Arrangement is not in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group, the terms of the Loan Arrangement are on normal commercial terms and are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, Mr. Wang Tianlin, an executive Director, is an executive director and the general manager of the Borrower. For the sake of good corporate governance practices, Mr. Wang Tianlin has abstained from voting on the Board resolutions approving the Loan Arrangement.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

By virtue of the relationship between the parties as described above, the Borrower is a connected person of the Company and the Loan Arrangement constitutes a connected transaction for the Company under the Listing Rules.

As the highest applicable percentage ratio (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Loan Arrangement exceeds 0.1% but is less than 5%, the Loan Arrangement is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but is exempt from the circular and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.