China Minsheng Financial Holding Corporation Limited

中 國 民 生 金 融 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 245)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION:

PROVISION OF TERM LOAN

THE FACILITY AGREEMENT

The Board is pleased to announce that on 19 July 2019 (after trading hours), the Lenders and the Mandated Lead Arrangers entered into the Facility Agreement with, amongst others, the Borrower, pursuant to which the Lenders have agreed to make available to the Borrower a senior secured Term Loan in the aggregate principal amount of up to US$164,000,000 as original commitments and up to US$76,000,000 as additional commitments at an interest rate of 5.5% per annum, of which up to US$20,000,000 shall be provided to the Borrower by CM SPC.

The Mandated Lead Arrangers also entered into the Upfront Fee Letter with the Borrower, pursuant to which the Borrower agreed to pay the Mandated Lead Arrangers an upfront fee of US$740,000.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATION

As certain applicable ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the provision of the Term Loan exceed 5% but are less than 25% under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules, the entering into of the Facility Agreement and the provision of the Term Loan constitute a discloseable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

THE FACILITY AGREEMENT

Principal terms of the Facility Agreement are set out as below:

Date

19 July 2019 (after trading hours)