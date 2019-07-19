Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
China Minsheng Financial Holding Corporation Limited
中 國 民 生 金 融 控 股 有 限 公 司
(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 245)
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION:
PROVISION OF TERM LOAN
THE FACILITY AGREEMENT
The Board is pleased to announce that on 19 July 2019 (after trading hours), the Lenders and the Mandated Lead Arrangers entered into the Facility Agreement with, amongst others, the Borrower, pursuant to which the Lenders have agreed to make available to the Borrower a senior secured Term Loan in the aggregate principal amount of up to US$164,000,000 as original commitments and up to US$76,000,000 as additional commitments at an interest rate of 5.5% per annum, of which up to US$20,000,000 shall be provided to the Borrower by CM SPC.
The Mandated Lead Arrangers also entered into the Upfront Fee Letter with the Borrower, pursuant to which the Borrower agreed to pay the Mandated Lead Arrangers an upfront fee of US$740,000.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATION
As certain applicable ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the provision of the Term Loan exceed 5% but are less than 25% under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules, the entering into of the Facility Agreement and the provision of the Term Loan constitute a discloseable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
THE FACILITY AGREEMENT
Principal terms of the Facility Agreement are set out as below:
Date
19 July 2019 (after trading hours)
Parties to the Facility Agreement
the Lenders;
the Borrower;
the Corporate Guarantor;
the Individual Guarantors;
the Mandated Lead Arrangers;
the Facility Agent; and
the Security Agent.
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, and having made all reasonable enquiries, each of the Lenders (other than CM SPC), the Obligors, the Mandated Lead Arrangers (other than CM Wealth), the Facility Agent, the Security Agent and their respective ultimate beneficial owner(s) is an Independent Third Party as at the date of this announcement.
Amount of the Term Loan
The Term Loan is in the aggregate principal amount of up to US$164,000,000 as original commitments and up to US$76,000,000 as additional commitments, of which up to US$20,000,000 shall be provided by CM SPC.
Additional commitments
The Borrower may, at any time prior to seven business days before the end of the availability period, notify the Facility Agent that one or more banks or financial institutions have agreed to commit additional commitments by delivering a notice pursuant to the Facility Agreement.
Availability period
Subject to the satisfaction (or waiver, if applicable) of certain conditions as set out in the Facility Agreement, the Term Loan is available for drawdown between the date of the Facility Agreement (or in respect of an additional commitment, the establishment date of the additional commitment) and the date falling two months from the date of the Facility Agreement (both days inclusive).
Term
The Term shall be 364 calendar days from the date of the first Utilisation Date.
Interest rate
The interest of the Term Loan is 5.5% per annum. The Borrower shall pay accrued interest on the Term Loan on the last day of each interest period, being six months commencing from the Utilisation Date or (if the Term Loan has already been made) from the last day of the preceding interest period.
Upfront fee
The Borrower shall pay CM Wealth, as one of the Mandated Lead Arrangers, an upfront fee of US$740,000 pursuant to the Upfront Fee Letter.
Repayment
The Borrower shall repay all outstanding principal, all accrued and unpaid interest and all other amounts due and payable with respect to the Term Loan in full at the end of the Term.
Voluntary prepayment
The Borrower may, by giving the Facility Agent not less than five business days' prior written notice, prepay the whole or any part of the Term Loan in accordance with the terms of the Facility Agreement. The Term Loan may be prepaid only after two months from the date of the Facility Agreement.
Guarantees and security
The Term Loan is to be guaranteed by the Corporate Guarantor and the Individual Guarantors.
The Term Loan will be secured by share charges over the shares of the Borrower and the Offshore Target Company, and fixed and floating charges in respect of the assets of the Borrower and the Subsidiaries.
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, and having made all reasonable enquiries, each of the Corporate Guarantor, the Individual Guarantors, the Offshore Target Company, the Subsidiaries and their respective ultimate beneficial owner(s) (where applicable) is an Independent Third Party of the Company and of the connected persons of the Company.
Source of funding
The Term Loan (in respect of CM SPC's commitment) will be financed by the internal resources available to the Group.
Conditions precedent
The drawdown of the Term Loan is subject to the satisfaction (or waiver, if applicable) of the following conditions precedent as set out in the Facility Agreement:
the Facility Agent having received, amongst others, the following documents:
a copy of the constitutional documents of each of the Borrower, the Corporate Guarantor and the Security Providers;
a copy of a resolution of the board of directors of each of the Borrower, the Corporate Guarantor and the Security Providers approving and authorising, amongst others, the execution of the Loan Finance Documents and the transactions contemplated thereby;
a copy of a resolution signed by all holders of the issued shares in the Corporate Guarantor and the Security Providers (other than the Borrower), each approving, amongst others, the terms of, and the transactions contemplated by, the Loan Finance Documents to which the Corporate Guarantor or the Security Providers (other than the Borrower) is a party;
the Loan Finance Documents, each duly executed by the parties to it;
evidence that a debt service reserve account has been established by the Borrower and a minimum amount as stipulated in the Facility Agreement has been deposited into such account; and
evidence of completion of the registration with the relevant foreign exchange authority in the PRC in respect of the provision of guarantees and/or security (as the case may be) by the Corporate Guarantor and the Individual Guarantors;
no event of default as specified in the Facility Agreement is continuing or would result from the proposed Term Loan;
none of the circumstances that would result in a Change of Control (as defined under the Facility Agreement) has occurred;
the representations to be made by each of the Borrower, the Corporate Guarantor, the Individual Guarantors and the Security Providers on the date of each utilisation request and the Utilisation Dates are true in all material respects; and
in respect of the first utilisation, evidence satisfactory to the Lenders having been provided to show that an issuance notice in respect of the Notes has been or will be issued on the date of the utilisation request.
INTERCREDITOR AGREEMENT
On 19 July 2019, the Lenders and the Mandated Lead Arrangers also entered into the Intercreditor Agreement with, amongst others, the Facility Agent and the Obligors, pursuant to which the liabilities under the Term Loan and the Notes in the aggregate of up to US$300,000,000 owed by the debtors under the Intercreditor Agreement to the Lenders and
Note Creditors shall rank pari passu and without any preference between them and the transaction security which secure such liabilities shall rank and secure such liabilities pari passu and without any preference between them.
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, and having made all reasonable enquiries, each of the parties to the Intercreditor Agreement (other than CM SPC and CM Wealth) and its ultimate beneficial owner(s) is an Independent Third Party of the Company and of the connected persons of the Company.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE FACILITY AGREEMENT
The terms of the Facility Agreement were agreed by the parties after arm's length negotiations having taken into account the prevailing market interest rates and practices.
The provision of the Term Loan will provide interest income to the Group. The Directors consider that the provision of the Term Loan will result in a reasonable income and interest return to the Group. The Directors believe that the terms of the Term Loan are on normal commercial terms, are fair and reasonable and are in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.
INFORMATION OF THE GROUP
The Company is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and the shares of the Company have been listed on the Stock Exchange since 25 August 1972. The Company is an investment holding company. The principal activities of the Group include investment holding, provision of asset management services, consultancy services, financing services, securities advisory and securities brokerage services.
INFORMATION OF THE BORROWER
The Borrower is an exempted company incorporated in British Virgin Islands with limited liability and is principally engaged in retail business.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATION
As certain applicable ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the provision of the Term Loan exceed 5% but are less than 25% under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules, the entering into of the Facility Agreement and the provision of the Term Loan constitute a discloseable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
