DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION: SUBSCRIPTION OF GUARANTEED SENIOR NOTES

08/12/2019 | 10:11am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Minsheng Financial Holding Corporation Limited

國 民 生 融 控 股 有 限 公

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 245)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION:

SUBSCRIPTION OF GUARANTEED SENIOR NOTES

THE SUBSCRIPTION

On 12 August 2019, the Subscriber, being a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has received confirmation that the Notes in the amount of US$20,000,000 was allocated to the order placed by the Subscriber. The Subscription is part of an offering of the Notes in the aggregate principal amount of US$150,000,000 to be issued by the Issuer.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATION

As one or more applicable ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Subscription exceed 5% but are less than 25%, the Subscription constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

BACKGROUND

On 12 August 2019, the Subscriber, being a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has received confirmation that the Notes in the amount of US$20,000,000 was allocated to the order placed by the Subscriber. The Subscription is part of an offering of the Notes in the aggregate principal amount of US$150,000,000 to be issued by the Issuer.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the Issuer, the Issuer Guarantor and their ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent from the Company and its connected persons.

- 1 -

PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE SUBSCRIPTION AND THE NOTES

The principal terms of the Subscription and the Notes are set out as below:

Issuer:

Excellence Commercial Management Limited, a company

incorporated with limited liability under the laws of the

Cayman Islands, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Issuer

Guarantor

Issuer Guarantor:

Excellence Commercial Properties Co., Ltd.

Issue price:

100% of the principal amount of the Notes

Issue Date:

15 August 2019

Total issue size:

US$150,000,000

Principal amount of

US$20,000,000

Subscription:

Interest:

The Notes will bear interest from and including 15 August

2019, at the rate of 6.8% per annum, payable semi-annually

in arrears

Interest payment dates:

15 February and 15 August of each year, commencing 15

February 2020

Maturity date:

15 August 2022

Ranking of the Notes:

Subject to the terms and conditions of the Notes, the Notes

are:

. general obligations of the Issuer;

. senior in right of payment to any existing and future

obligations of the Issuer expressly subordinated in right

of payment to the Notes;

. at least pari passu in right of payment with all other

unsecured, unsubordinated indebtedness of the Issuer

(subject to any priority rights of such unsecured,

unsubordinated indebtedness pursuant to applicable

law);

. guaranteed by the Issuer Guarantor, and in the future

may be guaranteed by the Subsidiary Guarantors and

the JV Subsidiary Guarantors, if any, on a senior basis,

subject to the limitations described in the offering

memorandum of the Notes;

- 2 -

.

effectively subordinated to secured obligations (if any)

of the Issuer and the Issuer Guarantor, the Subsidiary

Guarantors and the JV Subsidiary Guarantors, if any, to

the extent of the value of the assets serving as security

therefor; and

.

effectively subordinated to all existing and future

obligations of the subsidiaries of the Issuer not being

guarantors for the Notes.

Guarantees and security:

The Issuer Guarantor will guarantee the due and punctual

payment of the principal of, premium, if any, and interest

on, and all other amounts payable under, the Notes.

There will be no initial Subsidiary Guarantor and JV

Subsidiary Guarantor on the Issue Date. The Issuer

Guarantor may designate its subsidiary to become a

Subsidiary Guarantor or JV Subsidiary Guarantor. Each of

the Subsidiary Guarantors (if any) and the JV Subsidiary

Guarantors (if any) will jointly and severally guarantee the

due and punctual payment of the principal of, premium, if

any, and interest on, and all other amounts payable under,

the Notes, provided that any JV Subsidiary Guarantee will

be limited to the JV Entitlement Amount.

Subject to terms and conditions of the Notes, a Subsidiary

Guarantee given by a Subsidiary Guarantor and a JV

Subsidiary Guarantee given by a JV Subsidiary Guarantor

may be released in certain circumstances.

Redemption:

Redemption is available in circumstances specified in the

terms of the Notes, including redemption at the option of

the Issuer and redemption for tax reasons.

Listing:

Application has been made for the listing of the Notes on

the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE SUBSCRIPTION

The Company currently has certain idle cash resources at hand. The Subscription will provide the Group with long-term investment opportunity which enables the Group to enhance its income stream as well as providing a stable investment return while utilizing its idle cash resources with commensurate risk.

Having considered the terms of the Subscription, the Directors (including the independent non-executive directors) are of the view that the terms of the Subscription and the Notes are fair and reasonable and on normal commercial terms, and the Subscription is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

- 3 -

INFORMATION OF THE GROUP

The Company is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and the Shares have been listed on the Stock Exchange since 25 August 1972. The Company is an investment holding company. The principal activities of the Group include investment holding, provision of asset management services, consultancy services, financing services, securities advisory and securities brokerage services.

INFORMATION OF THE ISSUER

The Issuer is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is wholly-owned by the Issuer Guarantor. The Issuer Guarantor Group is a leading PRC commercial property developer and operator focusing on the development and operation of large scale urban commercial complexes in premium locations of first and selected second- tier cities in the PRC, particularly in Shenzhen.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATION

As one or more applicable ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Subscription exceed 5% but are less than 25%, the Subscription constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, unless the context requires otherwise, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:

''Board''

the board of Directors

''Company''

China Minsheng Financial Holding Corporation Limited, a

company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability,

the Shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the

Stock Exchange (stock code: 245)

''connected person(s)'' ''Director(s)'' ''Group''

''Hong Kong'' ''Indenture'' ''Issue Date'' ''Issuer''

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

the director(s) of the Company

the Company and its subsidiaries

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

the indenture governing the Notes

15 August 2019

Excellence Commercial Management Limited, a company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of the Cayman Islands, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Issuer Guarantor

- 4 -

''Issuer Guarantor''

''Issuer Guarantor Group'' ''JV Entitlement Amount''

''JV Subsidiary Guarantee'' ''JV Subsidiary Guarantor''

''Listing Rules''

''Notes''

''PRC''

''Share(s)''

''Shareholder(s)'' ''Stock Exchange'' ''Subscriber''

''Subscription''

''Subsidiary Guarantee''

Excellence Commercial Properties Co., Ltd. (深圳卓越商 業管理有限公), a company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of the PRC

The Issuer Guarantor together with its subsidiaries

with respect to any JV Subsidiary Guarantor and its subsidiaries, an amount equal to the product of (i) the fair market value of the total assets of such JV Subsidiary Guarantor and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis (without deducting any indebtedness or other liabilities of such JV Subsidiary Guarantor and its subsidiaries) as of the date of the last fiscal year end of the Issuer and (ii) a percentage equal to the direct equity ownership percentage of the Issuer Guarantor and/or certain of its subsidiaries in the capital stock of such JV Subsidiary Guarantor and its subsidiaries

a guarantee duly executed by a JV Subsidiary Guarantor

certain subsidiaries of the Issuer that executes a JV Subsidiary Guarantee

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange

US$150,000,000 6.8% guaranteed senior notes due 2022 to be issued by the Issuer on Issue Date

The People's Republic of China

the ordinary share(s) of the Company

the holder(s) of the Shares of the Company

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

CM Securities Investment Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

the subscription of the Notes by the Subscriber in the amount of US$20,000,000

means any guarantee of the obligations of the Issuer under the Indenture and the Notes by any Subsidiary Guarantor

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 14:10:03 UTC
