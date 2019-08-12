Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION:

SUBSCRIPTION OF GUARANTEED SENIOR NOTES

THE SUBSCRIPTION

On 12 August 2019, the Subscriber, being a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has received confirmation that the Notes in the amount of US$20,000,000 was allocated to the order placed by the Subscriber. The Subscription is part of an offering of the Notes in the aggregate principal amount of US$150,000,000 to be issued by the Issuer.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATION

As one or more applicable ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Subscription exceed 5% but are less than 25%, the Subscription constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

BACKGROUND

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the Issuer, the Issuer Guarantor and their ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent from the Company and its connected persons.