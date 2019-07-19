DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION: SUBSCRIPTION OF SENIOR NOTES
07/19/2019 | 09:30am EDT
China Minsheng Financial Holding Corporation Limited
中 國 民 生 金 融 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 245)
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION:
SUBSCRIPTION OF SENIOR NOTES
THE SUBSCRIPTION
On 19 July 2019, the Subscriber, being a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has received confirmation that the Notes in the amount of US$15,000,000 was allocated to the order placed by the Subscriber. The Subscription is part of an offering of the Notes in the aggregate principal amount of US$260,000,000 to be issued by the Issuer.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATION
As one or more applicable ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Subscription exceed 5% but are less than 25%, the Subscription constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
BACKGROUND
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the Issuer and its ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent from the Company and its connected persons.
PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE SUBSCRIPTION AND THE NOTES
The principal terms of the Subscription and the Notes are set out as below:
Issuer
: Jingrui Holdings Limited, a company incorporated with limited
liability under the laws of the Cayman Islands, the shares of
which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (stock
code: 1862)
Issue price
: 100% of the principal amount of the Notes
Issue Date
: 25 July 2019, or such later date as may be agreed by the Issuer
and the joint bookrunners for the offering of the Notes
Total issue size
:
US$260,000,000
Principal amount of
:
US$15,000,000
Subscription
Interest
: The Notes will bear interest from and including 25 July 2019 at
the rate of 12.0% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears
Interest payment dates
: 25 January and 25 July of each year, commencing 25 January
2020
Maturity date
:
25 July 2022
Ranking of the Notes
: Subject to the terms and conditions of the Notes, the Notes are:
. general obligations of the Issuer;
. senior in right of payment to any existing and future obligations of the Issuer expressly subordinated in right of payment to the Notes;
. at least pari passu in right of payment with certain other notes previously issued by the Issuer and all other unsecured, unsubordinated indebtedness of the Issuer (subject to any priority rights of such unsecured, unsubordinated indebtedness pursuant to applicable law);
. guaranteed by the Subsidiary Guarantors and the JV Subsidiary Guarantors (if any) on a senior basis, subject to the limitations described in the offering memorandum of the Notes;
. effectively subordinated to the other secured obligations (if any, other than certain other notes previously issued by the Issuer and certain indebtedness of the Issuer or any Subsidiary Guarantor and guarantee permitted and as described in the offering memorandum of the Notes) of the Issuer, the Subsidiary Guarantors and the JV Subsidiary Guarantors (if any), to the extent of the value of the assets serving as security therefor (other than certain collaterals); and
. effectively subordinated to all existing and future obligations of the subsidiaries of the Issuer not being guarantors for the Notes.
Guarantees and
: Each of
the Subsidiary
Guarantors and the JV
Subsidiary
security
Guarantors will jointly and severally guarantee the due
and
punctual payment of the principal
of, premium,
if any,
and
interest
on, and all other
amounts
payable under,
the Notes,
provided that any JV Subsidiary Guarantee will be limited to the JV Entitlement Amount. Subject to terms and conditions of the Notes, a Subsidiary Guarantee given by a Subsidiary Guarantor and a JV Subsidiary Guarantee given by a JV Subsidiary Guarantor may be released in certain circumstances.
Subject to the terms and conditions of the Notes, certain
collaterals have been pledged to secure the obligations of the
Issuer under the Notes and certain other notes previously issued
by the Issuer and the relevant indentures.
Redemption
: Redemption is available in circumstances specified in the terms
of the Notes, including redemption at the option of the Issuer
and redemption for tax reasons.
Listing
: Application will be made to the Stock Exchange for the listing
of the Notes by way of debt issues to professional investors
only. If the application to the Stock Exchange is approved, such
Notes will be listed and traded on the Stock Exchange.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE SUBSCRIPTION
The Company currently has certain idle cash resources at hand. The Subscription will provide the Group with long-term investment opportunity which enables the Group to enhance its income stream as well as providing a stable investment return while utilizing its idle cash resources with commensurate risk.
Having considered the terms of the Subscription, the Directors (including the independent non-executive directors) are of the view that the terms of the Subscription and the Notes are fair and reasonable and on normal commercial terms, and the Subscription is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.
INFORMATION OF THE GROUP
The Company is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and the Shares have been listed on the Stock Exchange since 25 August 1972. The Company is an investment holding company. The principal activities of the Group include investment holding, provision of asset management services, consultancy services, financing services, securities advisory and securities brokerage services.
INFORMATION OF THE ISSUER
The Issuer is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange. The Issuer is one of the leading regional property developers in the Yangtze River Delta in China.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATION
As one or more applicable ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Subscription exceed 5% but are less than 25%, the Subscription constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, unless the context requires otherwise, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:
''Board''
the board of Directors
''Company''
China Minsheng Financial Holding Corporation Limited, a
company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability,
the Shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the
Stock Exchange (stock code: 245)
''connected person(s)''
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
''Director(s)''
the director(s) of the Company
''Group''
the Company and its subsidiaries
''Hong Kong''
The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the
People's Republic of China
''Indenture''
the indenture governing the Notes
''Issue Date''
25 July 2019, or such later date as may be agreed by the
Issuer and the joint bookrunners for the offering of the
Notes
''Issuer''
Jingrui Holdings Limited, a company incorporated with
limited liability under the laws of the Cayman Islands, the
shares of which are listed on the main board of the Stock
with respect to any JV Subsidiary Guarantor and its subsidiaries, an amount equal to the product of (i) the fair market value of the total assets of such JV Subsidiary Guarantor and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis (without deducting any indebtedness or other liabilities of such JV Subsidiary Guarantor and its subsidiaries) as of the date of the last fiscal year end of the Issuer and (ii) a percentage equal to the direct equity ownership percentage of the Issuer and/or certain of its subsidiaries in the capital stock of such JV Subsidiary Guarantor and its subsidiaries
a limited recourse guarantee used to replace a Subsidiary Guarantee under certain circumstances and subject to certain conditions under the Notes
certain subsidiaries of the Issuer that executes a JV Subsidiary Guarantee
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange
US$260,000,000 12.0% senior notes due 2022 to be issued by the Issuer on Issue Date
the ordinary share(s) of the Company
the holder(s) of the Shares of the Company
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
CM Securities Investment Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company
the subscription of the Notes by the Subscriber in the amount of US$15,000,000
means any guarantee of the obligations of the Issuer under the Indenture and the Notes by any Subsidiary Guarantor
certain subsidiaries of the Issuer named in the offering memorandum of the Notes and certain other subsidiaries of the Issuer which guarantee the payment of the Notes pursuant to the Indenture and the Notes
certain subsidiaries of the Issuer named in the offering memorandum of the Notes and certain other Subsidiary Guarantors which pledge collaterals to secure the obligations of the Issuer under the Notes and the Indenture and of such Subsidiary Guarantor under its Subsidiary Guarantee
