Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

HKEX 'thinking big' with $39 billion bid as LSE sticks to Refinitiv plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 07:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The name of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited is displayed at the entrance in Hong Kong

LONDON (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing (HKEX) said it was "thinking big" in its $39 billion (31.3 billion pounds) London Stock Exchange bid as LSE CEO David Schwimmer said he was sticking with his $27 billion purchase of data and analytics company Refinitiv.

After LSE rebuffed its offer, HKEX is appealing directly to LSE shareholders and has until Oct. 9 to decide whether to go hostile.

HKEX has said that the LSE must ditch its bid for Refinitiv for its offer to go ahead. Thomson Reuters, a professional information company that is the parent of Reuters News, holds a 45% stake in Refinitiv.

But Schwimmer said that buying Refinitiv bolsters the LSE's position in a growing data market and broadens assets traded to include foreign exchange and fixed income.

"The Refinitiv transaction does that, and does it very well," Schwimmer said.

HKEX Chief Executive Charles Li said the timing for its bid for the LSE was not good, but it was a case of "now "or never" as the London bourse offered an opportunity for HKEX to become a more global company.

"Now is the time to think big, when the world is polarising to the east and west, it is time to become global," Li told the Sibos conference.

"Together we can unlock the last frontier."

Several "big bang" exchange mergers have failed in recent years, opposed by politicians and regulators.

Li said that although HKEX's bid for the LSE is "disruptive and unusual", it would bring the huge Chinese market and the West together.

Unlike previous big merger attempts, the deal is not about cost savings, Li said.

GOVERNANCE

Li and Schwimmer offered contrasting views on trends in China's capital market.

Schwimmer said Shanghai would become China's top financial centre in the longer term, and the trend of the market opening up would "slowly but surely" continue.

The LSE has just launched a type of cross listing connection with Shanghai in June but only one Chinese company has so far made use of it.

Li, however, said China would only relax capital controls in the long term.

"Capital controls will continue to be with us for our generation," Li said.

HKEX's bid for the LSE has raised concerns that China would have undue influence over the London bourse given that some HKEX board members are appointed by the Hong Kong government.

Li said if the LSE deal is allowed to go ahead, the current governance structure for HKEX may no longer be appropriate.

"We are completely open to having a discussion on governance," Li said.

(This story refiles to add full title of HKEX CEO, paragraph 6)

(Reporting by Huw Jones and Clara Denina; editing by Jason Neely and Alexander Smith)

By Huw Jones and Clara Denina

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED -1.91% 225.8 End-of-day quote.-1.22%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 0.36% 7338 Delayed Quote.79.86%
THOMSON REUTERS CORP 0.16% 88.84 Delayed Quote.34.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
07:34aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : HKEX's Li says bid for LSE is all about 'thin..
RE
07:34aHKEX 'thinking big' with $39 billion bid as LSE sticks to Refinitiv plan
RE
12:47aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of offer price and partial exerc..
PU
12:22aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of reference of the nomination committe..
PU
12:17aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of reference of the remuneration commit..
PU
12:12aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of reference of the audit committee
PU
09/23HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Green application form
PU
09/23HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : White application form
PU
09/23HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Yellow application form
PU
09/23HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Global offering
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 378 M
EBIT 2019 11 508 M
Net income 2019 9 488 M
Finance 2019 51 058 M
Yield 2019 3,02%
P/E ratio 2019 29,8x
P/E ratio 2020 26,1x
EV / Sales2019 14,2x
EV / Sales2020 11,4x
Capitalization 283 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 273,00  HKD
Last Close Price 225,80  HKD
Spread / Highest target 39,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiaojia Li CEO & Executive Director
Romnesh Lamba Co-President
Chi Kin Tai Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
Trevor William Spanner Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-1.22%36 147
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC22.79%51 838
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC79.86%31 726
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG33.11%28 158
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 005
NASDAQ22.90%16 510
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group