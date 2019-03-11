Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HKEX to launch futures contracts for MSCI China share index

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 01:52am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A floor trader walks during afternoon trading at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Global index publisher MSCI and the Hong Kong stock exchange said on Monday they will launch futures contracts on the MSCI China A Index to provide a hedging tool as international investor interest in Chinese mainland shares surges.

The license agreement between MSCI and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX), which will launch the new product, comes less than two weeks after MSCI announced it would quadruple the weighting of Chinese shares in its global benchmarks later this year. [L3N20O1IK]

HKEX Chief Executive Charles Li said the agreement with MSCI provides "a key risk management tool for international investors who need to manage their A-share equity exposure".

The new product is among a host of other derivatives launched by global exchanges in recent years to help manage exposure to mainland Chinese markets.

Singapore Exchange Ltd's A50 Index Futures contract, for example, allows offshore investors to track 50 Chinese A-shares directly.

Li said on a conference call on Monday the new HKEX futures contract will track the entire 421 large- and mid-cap A-shares included in the benchmark MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

HKEX said in a statement it was yet to determine a launch date and that the product remains subject to regulatory approval and market conditions.

China has also been opening up its domestic derivatives market as A-shares enter global indexes.

Draft rules in late January said foreign institutions will have access to onshore derivatives, including financial futures, under the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme and its yuan-denominated equivalent, RQFII.

Fang Xinghai, deputy head of China's securities regulator, predicted in January that foreign capital inflows to Chinese stocks this year will double to about 600 billion yuan ($89.76 billion) from last year.

Last week, Fang told local media that regulators were studying measures to further open the index futures market.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Noah Sin; Editing by Sam Holmes and Darren Schuettler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED -1.84% 266.6 End-of-day quote.16.62%
MSCI 0.21% 182.44 Delayed Quote.23.75%
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED -2.02% 7.76 End-of-day quote.7.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
01:52aHKEX to launch futures contracts for MSCI China share index
RE
01:52aHKEX to launch futures contracts for MSCI China share index
RE
03/10HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : LME launches seven new contracts to try to bo..
RE
03/05CSRC CHAIRMAN : Shanghai sci-tech board to bring bourses closer
AQ
03/02HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Tricor Group Appoints Catharine Wong in Hong ..
AQ
02/28HKEx unveils strategic plan for next 3 years
AQ
02/28HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Exchange Eyes New Chinese Trading Opportuniti..
DJ
02/27HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : HKEX to woo listings from Asia-Pac firms, ref..
RE
02/27HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : 2018 Net Profit Up 26% at HK$9.31 Billion
DJ
02/26HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Glencore complains to LME about access to met..
RE
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 045 M
EBIT 2019 12 186 M
Net income 2019 10 413 M
Finance 2019 158 B
Yield 2019 2,79%
P/E ratio 2019 32,17
P/E ratio 2020 28,39
EV / Sales 2019 10,3x
EV / Sales 2020 9,14x
Capitalization 333 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 297  HKD
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED16.62%42 483
CME GROUP-8.30%61 376
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC-2.23%41 216
DEUTSCHE BOERSE8.34%24 270
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 521
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE14.11%21 003
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.