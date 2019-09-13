Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 09/12
237.4 HKD   -3.50%
02:53aForeign trophy hunters scent bargains in Britain as pound weakens
RE
02:48aHong Kong Exchange CEO Confronts China Challenge -- WSJ
DJ
01:21aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : offer for LSE under fierce City scrutiny
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchange CEO Confronts China Challenge -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 02:48am EDT

Potential threat by Beijing to capitalist hub looms over bid for London marketplace 

By Steven Russolillo and Stella Yifan Xie

Charles Li, the head of Hong Kong's stock exchange, has built his career and company's success on China. Now that could prove to be his biggest challenge.

The prospect of tighter control from Beijing is threatening the rule of law that underpins Hong Kong's role as a financial hub. And political and security concerns could help scuttle an unsolicited $36.6 billion offer for the London Stock Exchange Group Ltd., in what would be by far his biggest deal.

The timing of the approach to LSE was also notable. The surprise move was aimed at disrupting another deal that would effectively put the LSE out of bounds. But given shifting political winds, the exchange could also find in the future that it encounters a frostier reception in the West.

The 58-year-old Mr. Li is a voluble former lawyer, banker, journalist and oil worker. For much of his decadelong tenure as chief executive of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd., he has focused on building closer ties between the exchange and its mainland Chinese counterparts, staking its growth on China's increasing wealth and global influence.

On Wednesday, Mr. Li sought to sell the media on the benefits of uniting the Hong Kong and London exchanges into a group with an 18-hour trading day, in a deal that would help deepen the connections between China and global markets.

Speaking from a London office a few minutes' walk from the LSE's headquarters, he admitted to admiring LSE for months and described the saga as a corporate "Romeo and Juliet" story -- a typically colorful turn of phrase.

"He's a very successful salesman," said Christopher Cheung Wah-fung, a lawmaker in Hong Kong who represents the financial-services sector and is also chief executive of brokerage Christfund Securities. "He always has a bunch of plausible theories to defend his arguments."

HKEX didn't make Mr. Li available for comment.

The LSE proposal, the latest in a long line of mooted deals involving the U.K. exchange, has run immediately into skepticism. "It's a bold move and one that appears to have a low chance of success," said Neil Wilson, an analyst at Safecap Investment Ltd.'s Markets.com.

Mr. Li has spent a decade talking about the opportunities from the two-way internationalization of China's capital markets, and joining forces with LSE could be the biggest step in realizing that vision, according to a person close to him.

One hurdle will be persuading the target's board and shareholders to scrap LSE's existing $14.5 billion deal to buy financial-information provider Refinitiv Holdings Ltd.

Exchange deals are often also fraught with political risk. The U.K. government could veto this deal because LSE forms a critical part of the country's financial infrastructure, according to people familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, worries are intensifying in Hong Kong financial circles over Beijing's increasing encroachment on the territory, which has helped fuel months of increasingly violent protests. Half of the Hong Kong exchange's board, excluding the CEO, is appointed by the Hong Kong government, which could potentially add to the sensitivity.

HKEX shares fell 3.5% on Thursday as its own investors digested the deal.

Mr. Li got his start as an offshore oil worker in mainland China before entering college. He spent a few years as a journalist working for China Daily, a state mouthpiece, and later earned a master's in journalism at the University of Alabama.

He pivoted again and earned a law degree from Columbia University. He worked at law firms in New York before joining Merrill Lynch China in 1994, becoming its president in 1999. He joined J.P. Morgan China as its chairman in 2003.

Unlike many Western exchanges, HKEX faces little competition in its home market for share trading, futures or clearing, and is thus highly profitable. That means it has felt less pressure than European or U.S. rivals to diversify into areas like compiling indexes, or to gain scale through acquisitions.

The only notable overseas acquisition came in 2012, when it bought the London Metal Exchange for $2.12 billion.

That restraint has paid off so far. Since Mr. Li took the helm in January 2010, the gain in the company's shares has more than doubled that of the benchmark Hang Seng Index. The group has a market value of roughly $38 billion, according to FactSet.

Instead, Mr. Li has focused partly on linking mainland China with global markets. The exchange introduced Stock Connect in 2014, a trading link giving foreign investors access to shares in Shanghai and Shenzhen, and letting mainland investors trade in Hong Kong.

By enabling easier buying and selling of onshore shares, the program helped persuade influential index providers to add Chinese shares to their benchmarks. He has also presided over a similar program called Bond Connect.

The exchange has also moved to stay competitive. It was the world's biggest market for initial public offerings last year. With Mr. Li's support, the city revamped its listing rules in 2018 to allow companies with unequal voting rights and unprofitable biotechnology companies to go public.

However, Mr. Cheung, the lawmaker, said some of Mr. Li's initiatives had yet to pay off. "I can't see any actual benefit for Hong Kong through the LME deal or the efforts to bring back U.S.-listed Chinese tech companies," he said.

Write to Steven Russolillo at steven.russolillo@wsj.com and Stella Yifan Xie at stella.xie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANG SENG -0.08% 27095.29 Real-time Quote.4.83%
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED -3.50% 237.4 End-of-day quote.3.85%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.30% 60.18 Delayed Quote.15.70%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE 0.47% 7266 Delayed Quote.78.53%
WTI -0.18% 54.95 Delayed Quote.28.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
02:53aForeign trophy hunters scent bargains in Britain as pound weakens
RE
02:48aHong Kong Exchange CEO Confronts China Challenge -- WSJ
DJ
01:21aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : offer for LSE under fierce City scrutiny
AQ
12:07aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice to Shareholders Regarding UK Disclosur..
PU
09/12LSE board poised to decide fate of Hong Kong exchange's $39 billion offer
RE
09/12Charles Li, Hong Kong Exchange's Salesman-in-Chief, Confronts China Challenge
DJ
09/12HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of use of proceeds from the rights iss..
PU
09/12AB INBEV SET TO REVIVE BUDWEISER ASI : sources
RE
09/12AB InBev set to revive Budweiser Asia IPO with $5 billion float - sources
RE
09/12HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Charles Li, Hong Kong's charismatic exchange ..
RE
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 340 M
EBIT 2019 11 538 M
Net income 2019 9 535 M
Finance 2019 51 058 M
Yield 2019 2,87%
P/E ratio 2019 31,3x
P/E ratio 2020 27,7x
EV / Sales2019 15,1x
EV / Sales2020 10,0x
Capitalization 298 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 267,16  HKD
Last Close Price 237,40  HKD
Spread / Highest target 33,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED3.85%38 069
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC19.87%49 911
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE78.53%30 997
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG31.49%27 553
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 467
NASDAQ20.36%16 169
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group