Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges Makes GBP29.6 Billion Bid Approach to London Stock Exchange -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 06:20am EDT

--LSEG shares rose on the approach

--LSEG will consider the offer and respond in due course, and remains committed to its Refinitiv deal

--The offer values each LSEG share at 8,361 pence, a 23% premium to Tuesday's closing price 

 
   By Ian Walker

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE.LN) jumped as much as 16% in early trade Wednesday after the Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. (0388.HK) said Wednesday that it has approached the LSEG with a 29.6 billion pound ($36.54 billion) cash and share offer.

Describing the deal as a "highly-compelling strategic opportunity to create a global market infrastructure leader" the HK Exchange said it would seek a recommendation from the LSEG board.

"Following early engagement with LSEG, we look forward to working in detail with the LSEG board to demonstrate that this transaction is in the best interests of all stakeholders, investors and both businesses," HK Exchange Chairwoman Laura Cha said.

LSEG said that it will consider the proposal and make a further announcement in due course. It added that the board remains committed to, and continues to make progress with, its proposed acquisition of Refinitiv Holdings Ltd., as announced last month.

LSEG shares at 0945GMT were up 446 pence, or 6.6%, at 7,250 pence, having peaked at 7,922 pence earlier in the session.

If the deal goes ahead, accepting LSEG shareholders would get 2,045 pence in cash and 2.495 new HK Exchange shares for each LSEG share held. The offer values each LSEG share at 8,361 pence based on the HK Exchange's closing share price of 245.20 Hong Kong dollars ($31.28) on Sept. 10.

The price is a 23% premium to the LSEG's closing share price of 6,804 pence on Tuesday and puts an enterprise value on the exchange of GBP31.6 billion, including debt.

If the deal goes ahead the HK Exchange said it will apply for a second listing on the London Stock Exchange. It added that the HK Exchange has already started talks with both Hong Kong and U.K. regulators over the governance structure of the combined group.

It said that key LSEG management would continue to operate the business and join the HK Exchange management if the deal completes.

LSEG announced on Aug. 1 that it had agreed to buy Refinitiv, the former financial data and risk business of Thomson Reuters, in a $27 billion all-share deal including debt.

The exchange operator is buying the business from a consortium of companies that includes Reuters and funds affiliated with U.S. asset manager Blackstone Group. Under the terms of the proposed transaction the current owners of Refinitiv will retain a 37% stake in the combined business after completion.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE GROUP INC -2.63% 49.64 Delayed Quote.66.52%
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED -1.68% 245.2 End-of-day quote.7.26%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE 5.41% 7140 Delayed Quote.67.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
06:40aHong Kong Exchanges bids $39 billion to take over London Stock Exchange
RE
06:38aHong Kong Exchanges bids $39 billion to take over London Stock Exchange
RE
06:28aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Hong Kong stock exchange swoops in for London rival
AQ
06:20aHong Kong Exchanges Makes GBP29.6 Billion Bid Approach to London Stock Exchan..
DJ
06:14aHong Kong Stock Exchange Makes $37 Billion Offer for LSE -- Update
DJ
06:04aLSE confirms Hong Kong Exchanges proposal, says committed to Refinitiv deal
RE
05:42aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : The LSEG-HKEX Merger Proposal in Context
PU
05:18aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : stock exchange in talks to buy London counter..
AQ
05:17aEUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Higher On China Move To Relax Tariffs; LSE Rall..
DJ
05:07aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Makes GBP29.6 Billion Bid Approach to London ..
DJ
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 667 M
EBIT 2019 11 510 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 698 M
Yield 2019 2,86%
P/E ratio 2019 31,2x
P/E ratio 2020 28,4x
EV / Sales2019 14,8x
EV / Sales2020 11,4x
Capitalization 308 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 245,20  HKD
Spread / Highest target 38,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.26%39 250
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC19.63%50 505
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE67.50%29 312
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG29.11%27 441
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%21 853
NASDAQ20.33%16 164
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group